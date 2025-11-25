BrightWork Unveils BrightWork 365 Free: A New Era in Project Tracking

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightWork, a leader in project and portfolio management solutions, is excited to announce the launch of BrightWork 365 Free, a revolutionary project tracking app designed to simplify project management for Microsoft 365 users. This innovative tool allows organizations to track unlimited projects with unlimited users, eliminating the complexities often associated with traditional project management tools.





Built on the robust Microsoft 365 and Power Platform, BrightWork 365 Free offers a seamless integration into existing Microsoft environments, providing a fast, simple, and scalable solution for project tracking. The app is designed to enhance project visibility and standardize processes, empowering teams to deliver better results without the need for extensive training or setup.

"BrightWork 365 Free is a game-changer for organizations looking to streamline their project management processes," said Billy Guinan, Demand Generation Manager of BrightWork. "By leveraging the power of Microsoft 365, we are providing a tool that is not only easy to use but also capable of growing with the needs of any team."

"Our goal with BrightWork 365 Free is to democratize project management, making it accessible to all teams, regardless of size or budget," added Guinan. "We believe that by removing barriers to entry, we can help more organizations achieve their project goals efficiently and effectively."

The introduction of BrightWork 365 Free marks a significant milestone in BrightWork's mission to support organizations in planning, managing, and delivering projects successfully. With ready-to-use templates, dashboards, and reporting features, the app enhances collaboration through Microsoft Teams and Power BI, ensuring that all team members are aligned and informed.

For more information about BrightWork 365 Free and how it can transform project management within your organization, visit the BrightWork blog at BrightWork 365 Free Blog

It can be downloaded from Microsoft Marketplace here.





About BrightWork



BrightWork helps organisations plan, manage, and deliver projects successfully with BrightWork 365, a project and portfolio management solution built on Microsoft 365 and the Power Platform. Combining ready-to-use templates, dashboards, and reporting with the collaborative power of Microsoft Teams and Power BI, BrightWork enables teams to improve project visibility, standardise processes, and deliver better results.

