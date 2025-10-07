Washington, DC / PORTO, Portugal, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Protocol, the world’s first decentralized cybersecurity mesh powered by a post-quantum blockchain and distributed AI, today announced a major milestone: an independent research submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially cited Naoris Protocol as the reference model for quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure in its Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF).

The independent research document, submitted to the U.S. Crypto Assets Task Force, highlights the existential threat of quantum computing to global financial systems and outlines a roadmap for protecting trillions of dollars in digital assets. Within this framework, Naoris Protocol is cited as a proven, evidence-based implementation model for industry-wide adoption.

“The research document doesn’t just mention Naoris Protocol – it positions Naoris as the implementation standard for the financial industry’s quantum-safe transition,” said David Carvalho, Founder and CEO of Naoris Protocol.

Key Document Citations of Naoris Protocol

Privacy Gold Standard: Recognized for integrating zero-knowledge proofs to ensure GDPR and CCPA compliance while preserving confidentiality

Highlighted alongside BIS Project Agorá as a proven model for phased regulatory alignment

Strategic Implications

Blueprint: Institutions are advised to draw from Naoris Protocol's approach for phased quantum-safe adoption.





Industry Risk Mitigation: independent research submitted to the SEC cites Naoris as an "evidence-based solution," distinguishing it from untested approaches.





Market Opportunity: With over 20 billion devices expected to migrate to quantum-safe standards in the next two decades, Naoris is positioned to potentially capture share of a $7.1 billion+ PQC migration market.





Naoris Protocol continues to build the trusted backbone for Web3, DeFi, DePINs, and institutional-grade blockchain security, ensuring global digital infrastructure remains secure against the threats of both today’s hackers and tomorrow’s quantum computers.

The citation of Naoris Protocol in this independent SEC submission marks a historic turning point in the evolution of crypto infrastructure. For the first time, a blockchain protocol is explicitly designated as a reference to protect trillions of dollars in digital assets against quantum threats.



This validation by an independent researcher transforms Naoris Protocol from a promising technical project into an established industry standard. In a market where regulatory compliance is becoming crucial, this reference position constitutes a considerable competitive advantage.

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Cybersecurity Mesh, a post-quantum blockchain powered by distributed AI. It delivers Decentralized Zero Trust by turning networks into incentivized trust ecosystems where every node validates and protects every other. Backed by investors including Tim Draper and advised by global cybersecurity leaders, Naoris Protocol secures financial institutions, enterprises, governments, and decentralized ecosystems against an accelerating landscape of threats.

