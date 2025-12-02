Naoris Protocol to Present VIP Reception during Art Basel 2025 in Miami

Miami, FL / Porto, Portugal, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Protocol, the world’s first decentralized cybersecurity mesh powered by a post-quantum blockchain and distributed AI, has announced that it will be co-presenting the VIP Reception alongside BitGo at the upcoming Nolcha Shows event, a longtime anchor of Miami Art Week.

The VIP Reception, which will feature complimentary cocktails, is scheduled to take place on Thursday 4th December at 7pm at Club M2 in Miami. The CEO, CBO and CMO of Naoris Protocol will be there in person. Interested parties can register here: https://luma.com/immersivea dventure

This year’s edition of Nolcha Shows unfolds as a fully immersive 360° multi-sensory experience of light, sound, and human creativity, transforming the iconic M2 Theatre into a living ecosystem of movement and light. Naoris Protocol’s VIP reception will bring together a curated mix of leaders from AI, blockchain, fintech, and digital culture, people who are actively shaping where technology and creativity are headed.

Over 60 international artists will showcase fine art, digital works, and live installations across the venue, from the grand foyer to more than 50 expansive LED walls inside the Grand Hall. Attendees can expect a fluid blend of physical and digital expression that pushes the boundaries of contemporary art presentation.





Naoris Protocol’s presence underscores its growing momentum on the global stage. The company recently announced its participation in two invitation-only gatherings for business and innovation leaders: the 1640 Society Family Office Wealth Forum and the Volcano Innovation Summit. Naoris’ support of Nolcha Shows highlights a shared commitment to advancing the future of creativity, technology, and secure digital ecosystems.

Naoris was recently cited in a research submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the reference model for quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure in its Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF). The research document, submitted to the U.S. Crypto Assets Task Force, highlights the existential threat of quantum computing to global financial systems and outlines a roadmap for protecting trillions of dollars in digital assets. Within this framework, Naoris Protocol is recognized as a proven, evidence-based implementation model for industry-wide adoption.

“Creative communities are already feeling the pressure of a rapidly evolving digital world, and securing that future starts with collaboration,” said David Carvalho, CEO and Founder of Naoris Protocol. “Supporting this VIP reception at Nolcha Shows lets us stand alongside the artists, founders, and innovators who are redefining how humanity expresses itself in the quantum era.”

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Cybersecurity Mesh, a post-quantum blockchain powered by distributed AI. It delivers Decentralized Zero Trust by turning networks into incentivized trust ecosystems where every node validates and protects every other. Backed by investors including Tim Draper and advised by global cybersecurity leaders, Naoris Protocol secures financial institutions, enterprises, governments, and decentralized ecosystems against an accelerating landscape of threats.

