Naoris Ventures Outlines Cross-Sectoral Mission to Drive Real-World Deployment of Post-Quantum Technology

Porto, Portugal / Wilmington, DE , Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Ventures , the acceleration venture of Naoris Protocol , the first in production quantum-resistant blockchain and cybersecurity mesh architecture, has unveiled its roadmap to accelerate real-world deployment of post-quantum technology in high-impact sectors including robotics, smart cities, energy, finance, defense, and AI.

The European Commission and EU Member States recently released a coordinated roadmap to transition the bloc’s digital infrastructure to post-quantum cryptography (PQC), recognizing the threat quantum computers pose to existing encryption. The plan sets a unified timeline: all Member States must begin national PQC strategies and initial migration steps by 2026; critical infrastructure and other high-risk sectors must adopt quantum-resistant encryption by 2030; and, by 2035, the PQC transition should be completed for all systems that can feasibly be upgraded.

Against this backdrop, Naoris Ventures is actively investing in, building with, and integrating alongside companies creating secure, resilient, and post-quantum-ready solutions across these critical industries.

Across industries, the practice of Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) has quietly become one of the most pervasive cybersecurity threats of the decade. Malicious actors are systematically collecting and storing encrypted data today, from sensitive financial transactions to patient health records, personal identifiers, and corporate communications, with the intent of decrypting it once quantum computing becomes commercially viable. This threat is particularly acute in data-rich sectors such as telecommunications, finance, and healthcare, where vast volumes of encrypted information are routinely transmitted and archived. Even if this data is currently protected by conventional cryptography, once quantum computers achieve sufficient processing power, the encryption algorithms underpinning today’s digital world could be rendered obsolete, exposing decades of stored data to retroactive exploitation.







Naoris Ventures recognizes that this looming vulnerability demands proactive innovation rather than reactive defense. By leveraging decentralized, quantum-resistant encryption architectures, Naoris can neutralize the Harvest Now, Decrypt Later threat by ensuring that even data harvested today remains secure in a post-quantum world. This not only safeguards sensitive assets like financial data, patient records, and personal communications but also establishes a resilient digital foundation for enterprises navigating the quantum era.

Last month Naoris Protocol was cited in a research submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the reference model for quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure in its Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF). Within this framework, Naoris Protocol is recognized as a proven, evidence-based implementation model for industry-wide adoption.

Buoyed by Naoris Protocol’s landmark SEC citing, Naoris Ventures will accelerate initiatives that strengthen resilience, trust, and efficiency in an increasingly automated and interconnected world, with a view to partnering with visionary founders building solutions that secure the foundations of the next technological era.

Founders joining the Naoris Ventures ecosystem will benefit from access to the protocol’s deep research and engineering capabilities, advanced cybersecurity knowledge, and post-quantum infrastructure. Combined, these elements form a secure foundation for innovation to grow without sacrificing integrity. In the weeks ahead, Naoris Ventures will be unveiling new partnerships, co-developed proof-of-concepts, and initiatives aimed at strengthening resilience across high-impact industries.

“Naoris Ventures has a clear mandate to be the capital and coordination layer of a new global standard for digital trust,” said Regan Melin, Managing Partner of Naoris Ventures. “Today we are setting out our ambitious roadmap to scale secure and intelligent systems across critical industries such as robotics, smart cities, energy, finance, defense, and AI systems. We are just getting started”

Since launching its testnet in January, Naoris Protocol has recorded significant growth, with over 104 million post-quantum transactions processed, over 3.3 million wallets onboarded, over 1M security nodes and over 600 million cyber threats mitigated as well as 31 active projects under development across sectors such as finance, telecom, energy, defense, and IoT.

Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks.

