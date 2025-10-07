Demandbase Unveils the Next Era of AI GTM to Drive Pipeline Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demandbase , the leading pipeline AI platform for B2B enterprises, today announced a bold step forward in how modern go-to-market (GTM) teams automate growth at scale. At its annual GO conference in New York City, the company unveiled a new suite of AI-powered innovations that empower their customers to effectively scale their GTM strategies.

Today's buying groups are increasingly complex, with at least 10 decision makers involved in the B2B buyer journey. Yet new research from G2 shows that only 25% of vendors demonstrate a deep understanding of buyer needs, as they are overwhelmed by fragmented tools and data, and without the necessary insights to drive the right actions. Further, Harris Poll's State of B2B Marketing Report found that only 45% of B2B marketers feel very confident in their ability to connect data across teams, while less than half feel equipped to meet the demands of advanced GTM strategies. To overcome these challenges, Demandbase is introducing innovations in AI-powered advertising, pipeline influence insights, and agent-led GTM automations to take the guesswork out of growth.

New AI GTM products and capabilities introduced at GO NYC include:

JourneyIQ – AI-powered advertising that adapts in real time to a buyer’s journey to increase revenue while reducing campaign load by 65% and setup time by 50%.

– AI-powered advertising that adapts in real time to a buyer’s journey to increase revenue while reducing campaign load by 65% and setup time by 50%. Pipeline Influence – Data-driven insights and recommendations to improve journey progression, based on the performance of sales and marketing activities.

– Data-driven insights and recommendations to improve journey progression, based on the performance of sales and marketing activities. Next Gen Orchestration – Intelligent persona-based automation with drag-and-drop workflow templates and real-time, signal-driven execution accelerates conversions across your entire GTM stack.

– Intelligent persona-based automation with drag-and-drop workflow templates and real-time, signal-driven execution accelerates conversions across your entire GTM stack. MCP Integration – With the first account-based GTM integration to MCP (Model Context Protocol), Demandbase now empowers teams to access its intelligence and automation in the LLMs they already use, like ChatGPT and Claude.

– With the first account-based GTM integration to MCP (Model Context Protocol), Demandbase now empowers teams to access its intelligence and automation in the LLMs they already use, like ChatGPT and Claude. Agentbase Expansion – Demandbase is rapidly multiplying its system of agents, including the Pipeline Optimization Agent, a pipeline query agent that provides AI analysis and suggested actions to turn insights into outcomes with minimal effort.





“Go-to-market teams don’t need more tools, they need results. AI has the potential to transform GTM, but until now that potential has been out of reach,” said Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase. “These innovations put intelligence to work, automating personalized strategies and giving teams the ability to focus on outcomes, not noise. Growth shouldn’t be guesswork. It should be precise, confident, and scalable.”

With this wave of innovation, Demandbase redefines the standard for what revenue organizations can expect from their GTM stack: unified data, aligned teams, and pipeline growth at scale. To livestream the keynote sessions at GO NYC, visit demandbase.com .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the only pipeline AI platform that empowers GTM teams to automate growth at scale. With a unified view of data, insights, actions, and outcomes, B2B enterprises can seamlessly align and execute their account-based GTM strategies with confidence. Thousands of businesses trust Demandbase to maximize revenue, minimize waste, and consolidate their data and tech stacks – all in one platform. For more information about how Demandbase can help you accelerate your pipeline at scale, visit www.demandbase.com.

