Demandbase Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demandbase , the leading pipeline AI platform for B2B enterprises, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms. Among eight vendors evaluated in this year’s report, Demandbase is positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision. The platform also demonstrated the most movement forward of any vendor, surpassing others that remained relatively static from previous reports. Gartner ranked Demandbase highest across all Use Cases, citing its Ability to Execute as defining strengths in the market.

“AI has entered GTM and it has the power to change everything,” said Gabe Rogol, CEO, Demandbase. “But to realize meaningful revenue impact, teams need more than AI features. They need an AI-first strategy, powered by an open platform, where data and teams are unified. Our vision to build a pipeline AI platform has always centered on breaking down barriers between siloed tools and teams so organizations can operate beyond the friction of today’s reality to actualize outcomes for tomorrow.”

This year Demandbase will have launched nine AI agents , including the Campaign Outcomes Agent which has 40% higher click-throughs and 25% more page visits, and the Filter Agent which produces 10x faster segmentation. These capabilities enable B2B marketers to identify, target, and influence decision-makers with unmatched precision, helping go-to-market teams drive measurable business outcomes.

In the Gartner 2025 Report, Demandbase demonstrated strong performance across every Gartner Critical Capability, including New Account Acquisition Use Case, Account Retention Use Case, and Account Expansion Use Case, showing clear upward momentum. Surpassing all other platform options, the company achieved the furthest in Completeness of Vision.

“Our continued recognition as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant reflects our belief that ABM must evolve — and that the future of GTM will unify every signal, workflow, and buying journey through AI to drive growth at scale,” said Rogol.

Demandbase has consistently been recognized since the Magic Quadrant’s inception. To review the full report, visit www.demandbase.com/resources/report/2025-gartner-abm-magic-quadrant .

