Travis Credit Union Recognized by Great Place To Work® on Certification Nation Day

VACAVILLE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travis Credit Union (TCU) is proud to join a global community of exceptional workplaces in celebrating Certification Nation Day on October 16, 2025. This special day honors organizations that have earned the Great Place to Work® Certification, a distinction TCU received in March 2025.

This certification reflects how employees feel about where they work. According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ workplace. Employees are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are two times as likely to be treated fairly in compensation and promotion.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized for the culture we’ve built. With 87% of our employees saying they feel good about our contribution to the community, this certification reflects who we are and what we stand for,” said Catherine (CJ) Johnson, senior vice president and chief people officer at Travis Credit Union. “We’re committed to sustaining this culture of excellence as we look ahead to recertification in 2026,” Johnson added.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Travis Credit Union stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

About Travis Credit Union

Travis Credit Union, based in Vacaville, Calif., has been recognized at the federal, state, and local levels for its longstanding financial education and financial advocacy efforts. In 2024, TCU was named as a Best Regional Credit Union by Newsweek. It has also been selected as a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes and earned the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year award for eight years. Founded in 1951 on Travis Air Force Base, TCU today serves 12 Northern California counties. It is the twelfth largest credit union in California, with 250,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Learn more about our mission at traviscu.org .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

