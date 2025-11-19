Travis Credit Union Introduces 0% Interest Loan for Federal Employees

VACAVILLE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help bridge income gaps during the federal government shutdown, Travis Credit Union (TCU) introduces the 0% interest Paycheck Assistance Loan, a special program designed to provide immediate financial relief and support to federal employees facing hardship.

The program offers a loan with a 0% APR from funding until 30 days after the federal budget is in place or 90 days, whichever comes first. This special plan is designed to provide quick, affordable access to money for those directly impacted by disruptions in federal pay.

“TCU truly helped me through these times during this shutdown,” said long-time TCU member and federal employee. “I mean it with all my heart that TCU saved me and are helping me take care of so many things that I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to take care of. Travis Credit Union has always been a trusted partner in times of need.”

In addition to immediate financial relief, TCU is also offering a range of options to help members manage their financial responsibilities and maintain stability during the shutdown:

Skip-A-Pay Program: Eligible members may skip up to two monthly payments on qualified TCU loans such as vehicle loans, personal loans or credit cards, providing breathing room when it’s needed most.

Mortgage Hardship Assistance: TCU’s dedicated mortgage support team is available to work one-on-one with members facing difficulties making home loan payments, offering personalized guidance through available assistance options.





“We understand the financial stress and uncertainty that many federal workers and their families are facing. Our goal is to offer peace of mind and let our members know they are not alone, and that help is available right now,” said Kevin Miller, president and chief executive officer at Travis Credit Union. “We will continue to evaluate and modify the programs to ensure ongoing support for our members. When times are tough, we step up and that’s the TCU difference.”

Members can also access free financial education resources, budgeting assistance and expert advice to navigate this period of uncertainty with confidence. Visit traviscu.org/personal/borrow/government-shutdown-resources for more information.

About Travis Credit Union

Travis Credit Union, based in Vacaville, Calif., has been recognized at the federal, state, and local levels for its longstanding financial education and financial advocacy efforts. In 2024, TCU was named as a Best Regional Credit Union by Newsweek. It has also been selected as a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes and earned the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year award for eight years. Founded in 1951 on Travis Air Force Base, TCU today serves 12 Northern California counties. It is the twelfth largest credit union in California, with 250,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Learn more about our mission at traviscu.org.

