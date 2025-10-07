Lendmark Financial Services Accelerates Growth Nationally with Five New Branch Locations Across Midwest and Southeast

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services ( Lendmark ) , a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, continues its strategic national expansion by opening five new branches in Madison, Ala.; Lakeland, Fla.; Calhoun, Ga.; Paris, Tenn.; and Plymouth, Wis.

Just last month, the company debuted its entry in the state of Utah, welcoming customers to its first branch in Orem, Utah. The end of October will mark 25 new branch openings in 2025, underscoring Lendmark’s forward momentum and mission to be the ‘Lender, Employer, and Partner of Choice’ across its now 23-state footprint.

Bret Hyler, President and Chief Operating Officer of Lendmark, emphasized the company’s commitment to strategic growth and community impact:

“Our continued branch expansion reflects Lendmark’s unwavering commitment to meeting the financial needs of hardworking families across the country. Opening five new branches—four in the Southeast and one in the Midwest—is a strategic step forward in our long-term growth plan.”

It is anticipated each branch will serve hundreds of customers, retailers and auto dealerships in its first year. Branch managers and loan consultants focus on building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“We’re proud to invest in these communities, create local jobs, and provide personalized lending solutions that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. As we grow, our focus remains on serving with integrity, compassion, and excellence. We’re excited for what’s ahead, as we continue building deeper connections and delivering value where it matters most,” continued Hyler.

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing.

Lendmark’s signature cause-related initiative, ‘Climb to Cure’ recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark’s deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for 11,000+ retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates more than 525 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

jhamilton@lendmarkfinancial.com

678-625-3128