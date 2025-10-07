Vishay Intertechnology Delivers on Inductor Portfolio Expansion With More Than 2000 New SKUs and Ongoing Capacity Growth

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has successfully delivered on the ambitious expansion of its inductor and frequency control device (FCD) product lines announced in September 2024, significantly increasing the breadth and availability of components now in the field. The company has released more than 2000 new SKUs across nearly 100 series across inductors and frequency control devices, with continued rollouts underway in 2025.

The expanded offering simplifies sourcing for Vishay customers and supports more applications through broader inductance and voltage ranges, improved noise suppression, and additional size variations to fit even the smallest PCB footprints. Recent launches include new wireless charging inductors, common-mode chokes, high current ferrite impedance beads, and TLVR inductors, as well as nearly 15 new FCD products.

“This expansion was designed to deliver on our commitment to give customers maximum design flexibility, and the market response has confirmed that we’ve hit the mark,” said Mike Husman, Senior Vice President, Inductor Division, at Vishay. “We're now seeing the impact of this expansion in the field — thousands of new SKUs, strong uptake through distribution, and a clear signal from our customers that they value the depth and readiness of our offering.”

To support this growth, Vishay continues to invest in global production capacity, including expansions in Asia, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. In response to the industry’s increasing demand for diversified manufacturing locations — and part of Vishay’s strategy of vertically integrated, resilient manufacturing — flagship Vishay-produced IHLP® power inductors are now shipping from the company’s La Laguna plant in Gómez Palacio, Durango.

The momentum continues in 2025, with more product series set to launch in the coming months. In total, the company expects to exceed 3000 new SKUs across inductors and frequency control devices from its overall expansion effort, supporting increased design-in activity across industrial, telecom, and consumer applications.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720329434599

Link to further information:

https://www.vishay.com/en/inductors/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com