FinTech Magazine Unveils Its 2025 Industry Report and October Edition

An annual feature recognising the organisations transforming global financial services, launched at FinTech LIVE London

London, UK – 7 October – FinTech Magazine, a BizClik brand, has published its editorial Top 100 FinTech Companies 2025 – an annual feature recognising the organisations reshaping global financial services

Published to coincide with FinTech LIVE London , the ranking celebrates companies across payments, digital banking, blockchain, insurtech, and sustainable finance that are reshaping how people and businesses access and manage money in a digital-first economy.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to launch the World’s Top 100 Leading FinTech Companies list at FinTech LIVE London 2025,” said Glen White, CEO of BizClik Media and FinTech Magazine.

These companies aren’t just talking about the future - they’re building it today, delivering solutions that are already reshaping how millions of people and businesses interact with financial services.”

View the full list here.





Why It Matters

The Top 100 FinTech Companies 2025 provides a benchmark for executives, investors, and partners following the fintech leaders driving progress in:

Payments innovation – powering global commerce and inclusion



– powering global commerce and inclusion Digital banking – delivering agile, customer-first services



– delivering agile, customer-first services Blockchain & crypto – creating new standards of transparency and trust



– creating new standards of transparency and trust Insurtech & regtech – enabling compliance and resilience



– enabling compliance and resilience Sustainable finance – embedding ESG into financial strategies





Industry Voices

“We’ve had the privilege of working with many of the exceptional companies featured, and I’m inspired by their innovation and determination to democratise financial services. What we’ve built with FinTech Magazine and FinTech LIVE is more than a platform - it’s a thriving community of leaders, innovators, and technologists committed to transforming the financial landscape.

SaaScada commented:

“Our mission is to enable financial institutions of all sizes to deliver feature-rich products for every customer. We’re proud to support underserved communities and delighted to be recognised in this year’s Top 100.”

The company also featured at FinTech LIVE London, joining the FinTech Strategies panel alongside leaders from EY, Fiserv, and Acrisure.

Carta added:

“We’re excited to be named among the Top 100. From our early days in the cap table business to building an ERP for private capital, we’re only at the beginning of what’s possible as we create the infrastructure private markets have been waiting for.”

