BizClik Launches New B2B Demand Generation Division

BizClik launches a new B2B Demand Generation division to help brands Demand Better through data-led targeting, ABM and partner marketing.

London, UK – 9 February 2026 – BizClik, the global B2B media, events and technology company, today announces the launch of its new B2B Demand Generation division, expanding its offering to help organisations build awareness, generate qualified demand and deliver a full sales pipeline.





Addressing Modern B2B Marketing Challenges

The launch comes at a time when B2B marketers are facing longer buying cycles, more complex decision-making groups and increasing pressure to prove measurable pipeline impact rather than isolated lead volume. BizClik’s new division has been built to address these challenges head-on through integrated, outcome-focused demand generation.

Operating under the tagline Demand Better, the B2B Demand Generation division brings together BizClik’s data, content, media and events capabilities into a single, end-to-end solution. The offering spans cross-platform data activation, Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and partner marketing, enabling brands to engage high-value audiences with precision and scale.

Powered by BizClik’s Global Reach

The division is underpinned by BizClik’s established global footprint, including more than 10 global events, over 24 million global users, 20+ global brands and 16 million+ contacts within its DataBank. BizClik also delivers more than 10 million monthly impressions across its owned and operated channels.

BizClik’s B2B Demand Generation division is designed to demand a full pipeline via BizClik Solutions . Content and creative services are delivered through The Content Engine, including display advertising, interviews, executive profiles, web content and PR. Data-led services include EDM campaigns, surveys and polls, and bespoke research reports. Demand generation formats span webinars, whitepapers and podcasts, while events and awards provide access to global events, client event support and industry-leading award ceremonies.

Campaigns are activated using BizClik’s Hub and Spoke Model, centred around a core brand and amplified through multi-channel promotion across BizClik’s wider media ecosystem.

Executive Commentary

Glen White, CEO of BizClik, said: “This division has already proven its value by helping brands move beyond disconnected tactics and towards true pipeline performance. The success we have seen so far confirms that the market is demanding smarter, more accountable demand generation, and BizClik is uniquely positioned to deliver that at scale.”

Supporting the Full Campaign Lifecycle

The B2B Demand Generation division supports brands across the full campaign lifecycle, including account ID and targeting, content creation, brand awareness, campaign activation, lead generation and nurturing, and lead qualification and handover.

To learn more about BizClik’s B2B Demand Generation division and how to Demand Better, visit the website or contact the BizClik team.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media, events and technology company that connects brands with senior decision-makers across a portfolio of industry-leading digital communities, data solutions and world-class events. With a global audience of more than 24 million users, 20+ brands and an extensive proprietary DataBank, BizClik helps organisations build authority, generate demand and accelerate growth.

