BizClik Launches Private Event Division to Support B2B Conferences

BizClik’s New Private Event Division helps brands deliver conferences, roundtables and executive gatherings with content, promotion and measurable results worldwide.

London, UK | 9 February 2026- BizClik, the global B2B media, events and technology company, today announces the launch of its Private Event Division, helping brands deliver high-impact conferences, roundtables and executive gatherings across major cities worldwide.

Meeting the Demand for Outcome-Led Private Events

The division addresses the growing need for private events that deliver measurable outcomes and strong audience engagement. It provides clients with journalists and videographers from the BizClik Content Engine, along with wide-reaching promotion through SEO, targeted campaigns, social media and public relations. Event formats include corporate roundtables, breakfast briefings, executive dinners, 1-day conferences and virtual events.

Designed for Executive-Level Engagement

Victoria Norman, Private Events Manager at BizClik, said: “Companies today require more than a simple meeting. Our Private Event Division supports clients in achieving their marketing and sales targets through events "designed for you", purpose-built to enable "off-the-record" discussions. Each event is carefully curated to engage the right audience, capture valuable insights where appropriate, and deliver clear, measurable outcomes.”





Proven Results Through Real-World Delivery

A recent Tech Mahindra event demonstrates the division’s effectiveness. The event, attended by companies including JPMorgan Chase, BNY Mellon and Berkshire, achieved 112,000 impressions through web advertising, 21,000 impressions via newsletter promotion and delivered 26 marketing qualified leads, 216 per cent above target. One Microsoft speaker said: “There was lively conversation and everyone who attended was very engaged.”

All events are promoted using BizClik’s Hub and Spoke model, which centres on a core brand theme, such as sustainability, and extends through relevant industry and vertical brands to target the right audiences and maximise engagement across multiple channels.

To find out more about BizClik’s Private Event Division and how it can support your next corporate conference or executive gathering, visit the website or contact the BizClik team directly.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media, events and technology company connecting brands with senior decision-makers through digital communities, data solutions and world-class events. With a global audience of more than 24 million users, over 20 brands and an extensive proprietary DataBank, BizClik helps organisations build authority, generate demand and accelerate growth.

