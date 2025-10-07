Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where three series were offered for sale.

A total of 4 bids for ISK 520m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 7.50%-7.53% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 520m were accepted in the series at 7.53% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 67,280m.

A total of 9 bids for ISK 2,700m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 7.44%-7.48% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 2,600m were accepted in the series at 7.47% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 46,440m.

A total of 5 bids for ISK 1,460m were received in the series LBANK CBI 31 at 3.78%-3.79% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,460m were accepted in the series at 3.79% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 19,340m.

Expected settlement date is 14 October 2025.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn.is.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”).For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.