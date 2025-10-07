SPIE signs an agreement for the acquisition of ECOexperts Automation

Cergy, October 7th 2025 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the agreement to acquire ECOexperts Automation GmbH (ECOexperts), based in Lebring (Styria, Austria).

ECOexperts has established itself in recent years as a specialized systems integrator for tunnel and traffic management. The company provides engineering, project management and execution services. In 2024, ECOexperts generated revenues of €7 million. The company currently employs 21 people, mainly highly skilled engineers.

Markus Holzke, Managing Director of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria and Andreas Christandl, who leads the Austrian business at SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria, warmly welcome the ECOexperts team: “ECOexperts and SPIE know each other well. Our teams have been working together for many years. We are therefore delighted to welcome ECOexperts, a highly qualified team that will specifically strengthen our capabilities in the field of tunnel and traffic engineering. Here’s to a successful joint future!”

Franz Rindler, founder and Managing Director of ECOexperts, who will continue to drive the business forward together with the proven management team, adds: “Over the past ten years, we have successfully built up ECOexperts. We are convinced that, with SPIE's expertise and positioning, we have found an excellent environment for both our customers and our employees.”

The final closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the year and remains subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.



About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition

and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.

The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.

www.spie.com

Facebook – X – LinkedIn

Contacts

SPIE







Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com



SPIE







Investor Relations

Investors@spie.com



IMAGE 7







Laurent Poinsot & Claire Doligez

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

spie@image7.fr

Attachment