Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - 5.50 pm

ARGAN and Danone start the works for

a new Aut0nom® logistics site in Sorigny

In the presence of Alain Esnault, Mayor of Sorigny, and Éric Loizon, President of the Community of Municipalities, ARGAN and Danone symbolically laid the foundation stone of the future Aut0nom® site in Sorigny. This project marks a strategic turning point for Danone, with a doubling of its logistics capacities in the Greater West of France, while reaffirming its commitment to more responsible logistics.

Foundation stone of a structuring project for ARGAN in the city of Sorigny

In June, ARGAN and Danone signed a lease agreement for a logistics site under future completion, covering 8,200 sq.m, including 6,400 sq.m of positive cold storage (2/6°C) and an 800 sq.m office block. The Aut0nom® equipment installed by ARGAN will enable the site to cover a significant share of its energy consumption with green, decarbonized energy produced on-site for self-consumption.

The project is now entering its concrete phase with the symbolic laying of the foundation stone. This event brought together the various partners involved in the project alongside Danone employees, who will take possession of their new workplace in the summer of 2026.

Doubling Danone’s logistics capacity in Western France

This new logistics site will enable Danone to serve the entire Greater West area of France and support the distribution of its dairy products (Activia, Danone, Danette, …) and plant-based products (Alpro), closer to consumer hubs. It reflects the company’s commitment to working locally and investing sustainably in the French regions.

This project is part of Danone’s current momentum in France, following the recent announcement of an additional 45,000 tons of annual production in the country. By strengthening both its production and logistics capacities, Danone reaffirms its commitment to healthy, local, and sustainable food, while consolidating its presence across France.

Alain Esnault, Mayor of Sorigny: “This project is further proof of the economic attractiveness of our business parks, and of ISOPARC, which was conceived in the late 1990s to integrate seamlessly into the surrounding wooded areas while enhancing its landscaping. It represents the achievement of a team effort between ARGAN, the investor, Danone, the future operator, and the departments of the Touraine Vallée de l’Indre Community of Municipalities.”

Philippe Amiotte, Director of Real Estate and Workplace Environment, Danone Group: “We are very pleased to have shared this moment of conviviality with our investment partner ARGAN and our employees, marking a symbolic milestone in the growth of our activity in the Touraine region. This new logistics site, designed to be more responsible and environmentally exemplary, reflects Danone’s territorial roots and places the well-being of our employees, as well as sustainable performance, at the heart of the project.”

Aymar de Germay, General Secretary of ARGAN: “For the past 25 years, ARGAN has focused its development strategy on the concept of 'Premium.' The Sorigny project embodies this approach, featuring a leading partner, Danone, a strategic location at IsoParc Sorigny within an established logistics area and close to consumer hubs and major highways, and finally, the Aut0nom® label, which guarantees the quality and high energy performance of this future site.”

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at June 30, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.0 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of over €210 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (sliver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





About Danone France

Danone, a leading French food company, has been supporting the French population for generations throughout their lives, with the mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible. From breakfast to dinner, Danone is present every day with its 26 B Corp™ certified brands, such as Activia, Alpro, Blédina, Danette, evian, Laboratoire Gallia, Nutricia, and Volvic, offering dairy and plant-based products, natural mineral waters, and specialized nutrition. With a strong territorial presence across our 25 sites, 6,500 employees, and nearly 2,000 partner farmers and livestock breeders, we work every day to provide local and sustainable food while continuously innovating to meet the expectations of the French population.

