SalMar – Q3 2025 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2025 are:
Farming Central Norway: 47.0
Farming Northern Norway: 42.5
SalMar Ocean: 0
Icelandic Salmon: 3.8
Total: 93.2
All figures in 1,000 tonnes gutted weight.
The Q3 2025 report will be released on Thursday 6 November at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.
Please note that the presentation will be held at Grand Hotel in Oslo and not at Hotel Continental in Oslo as in previous presentations.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act