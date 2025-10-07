SalMar – Q3 2025 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2025 are:

Farming Central Norway: 47.0

Farming Northern Norway: 42.5

SalMar Ocean: 0

Icelandic Salmon: 3.8

Total: 93.2

All figures in 1,000 tonnes gutted weight.

The Q3 2025 report will be released on Thursday 6 November at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

Please note that the presentation will be held at Grand Hotel in Oslo and not at Hotel Continental in Oslo as in previous presentations.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act