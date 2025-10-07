Avista files 2025 Clean Energy Implementation Plan with Washington Commission

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 1, 2025, Avista Utilities, an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA), filed its 2025 Clean Energy Implementation Plan (CEIP) with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.

This plan, required by Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA), is updated every four years and details Avista’s path toward a carbon-neutral electricity supply by 2030 and 100% renewable or non-carbon emitting supply by 2045.

Currently, more than half of Avista’s generating potential is produced by hydropower, biomass, wind, and solar. The new CEIP outlines how Avista will strengthen this foundation through energy efficiency, demand response, and more.

“As we plan for Washington’s energy future, our commitment remains the same as it’s been for over 135 years: to deliver safe, reliable energy while evolving to meet modern needs. This Clean Energy Implementation Plan marks the next chapter in our shared journey to power resilient, thriving communities," said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater.

Ongoing feedback from Washington customers, community partners, Avista advisory groups, and other interested parties helped shape the new CEIP.

Some highlights of the 2025 CEIP include:

Updated clean energy targets: Avista proposes increasing the amount of clean energy delivered to Washington customers from 66% in 2026 to 76.5% by 2029.





Avista proposes increasing the amount of clean energy delivered to Washington customers from 66% in 2026 to 76.5% by 2029. Modern energy management: Between 2026 and 2029, Avista plans to launch new demand response programs that could reduce electricity usage by up to 55 megawatts (MW) during peak times, like the hottest summer afternoons or coldest winter mornings. These programs may include smart thermostats, battery storage, and other tools that help customers shift or lower their energy use when demand is highest.





Between 2026 and 2029, Avista plans to launch new demand response programs that could reduce electricity usage by up to 55 megawatts (MW) during peak times, like the hottest summer afternoons or coldest winter mornings. These programs may include smart thermostats, battery storage, and other tools that help customers shift or lower their energy use when demand is highest. Energy efficiency programs: Avista will grow its energy-saving programs to help customers use less electricity without giving up comfort or convenience.





Avista will grow its energy-saving programs to help customers use less electricity without giving up comfort or convenience. Community engagement: As required by CETA, the plan emphasizes meaningful engagement with all communities, especially Named Communities, which are populations disproportionately affected by environmental, financial, and societal factors, among others.





Avista’s complete 2025 CEIP is available at www.myavista.com/CEIP and on the Commission website at www.utc.wa.gov. You can submit questions or ask for additional information via mail at: Avista, 1411 E Mission Ave, C/O Clean Energy Transformation Act, Spokane, WA 99202, email at ceta@avistacorp.com, call 1-800-227-9187, or submit a comment at www.myavista.com/CEIP.

The CEIP proposal is subject to public review and Commission decision. The Commission has the authority to approve the CEIP, with or without conditions, or reject it. You may contact the Commission to inquire about Avista’s CEIP by telephone at 1-888-333-WUTC (9882), via letter at: UTC, P.O. Box 47250, Olympia, WA 98504-7250, or online at: www.utc.wa.gov. Reference Docket UE-250746.

