Redspin, Kiteworks, Cyturus and Carahsoft Partner to Launch “CMMC Compliance 360”

RESTON, Va., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new alliance with Redspin, Kiteworks and Cyturus to launch CMMC Compliance 360, an innovative solution designed to help Department of War (DoW) contractors achieve and maintain Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) faster, easier and at lower cost.

By uniting these leading providers into one offering, Carahsoft simplifies procurement for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and ensures contractors can access integrated technologies that work together seamlessly. The solution enables faster certification timelines, reduces costs, and supports sustained compliance across the lifecycle of the Level 2 certification process.

“Carahsoft is proud to bring together CMMC experts like Redspin, Kiteworks and Cyturus to provide DoW contractors with a simplified, unified path to certification,” said Alex Whitworth, CMMC Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our resellers are committed to helping DIB organizations achieve certification quicker and maintain compliance longer and more cost-effectively through CMMC Compliance 360. This initiative reflects our ‘better together’ approach, delivering integrated IT solutions that empower the Public Sector.”

CMMC Compliance 360 accelerates certification by delivering preconfigured technical controls that cover up to 90% of CMMC Level 2 requirements, helping contractors cut months off their Certification preparation timeline. Unlike piecemeal solutions that often create evidence gaps and lead to assessment failures, CMMC Compliance 360 provides real-time dashboards, auto-updating System Security Plans (SSPs) and monitoring to prevent compliance drift. The program integrates four critical components into a single solution for contractors:

Redspin one of the first and most experienced Authorized C3PAOs, provides expert guidance, readiness, gap analysis, and remediation to ensure no surprises during assessments.

“At Redspin, we’ve seen too many contractors lose time and opportunity because they weren’t ready for their scheduled Level 2 assessment,” said Brian McManamon, President of Redspin. “CMMC Compliance 360 ensures contractors are fully prepared, protecting both their business and national security.”

Kiteworks delivers a FedRAMP Moderate Authorized platform for secure CUI communications, eliminating common audit findings and ensuring compliant data exchange.

“Private data exchange is essential to achieving and sustaining CMMC compliance,” said Tim Freestone, CMO, Kiteworks. “By integrating Kiteworks into CMMC Compliance 360, contractors gain the infrastructure and expertise they need to minimize risk and prove compliance.”

Cyturus powers the CRT Maturity Management Platform, transforming CMMC from a one-time certification into a continuous maturity journey with automated assessments, evidence management, and real-time visibility.

“The CRT platform is the backbone of CMMC Compliance 360,” said Robert Hill, CEO, Cyturus. “It enables contractors to scale compliance sustainably, moving beyond checkbox compliance to a continuous maturity model.”

Carahsoft simplifies access as the Master Government Aggregator®, making the solution available through its extensive contract vehicles and reseller partners.

About Cyturus

Cyturus delivers the Compliance Risk and Cybersecurity Maturity (CRT) platform, a centralized system for assessments, policy, risk, and maturity management. CRT helps organizations move beyond checkbox compliance to achieve sustainable cybersecurity maturity at scale.

About Kiteworks

Kiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and over 1,500 global enterprises and government agencies.

About Redspin

Redspin, a division of leading cybersecurity and compliance company Clearwater, specializes in enhancing the cyber readiness and resilience of Federal and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations. As one of the first Authorized CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) with the most assessment experience, Redspin provides expert guidance to organizations seeking to minimize cyber risks and protect sensitive information as a CMMC Service provider and the largest in-house assessment team within the ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.redspin.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for CMMC, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

