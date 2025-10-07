Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park honoured by CanREA for the Innovative Canadian Clean Power Project of the Year award

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) and its partner, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (“SNGRDC”) are proud to announce that the Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park has been awarded the Innovative Canadian Clean Power Project of the Year award by the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (“CanREA”).

The award was presented at the CanREA Gala, at the Electricity Transformation Canada Annual Conference & Exhibition in Toronto. This inaugural awards program celebrates projects and organizations that exemplify innovation, leadership, and a strong commitment to advancing Canada’s renewable energy and energy storage industries.

Located in Haldimand County, Ontario, the Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park is set to become Canada’s largest battery storage facility upon completion, providing 300 MW / 1.2 GWh of flexible capacity to the provincial grid. The project sets a new benchmark for large-scale energy storage and demonstrates the power of equitable Indigenous partnership and adaptive land reuse.

“We are deeply grateful to CanREA for this recognition, which underscores the power of meaningful collaboration in driving Canada’s clean energy future,” said Matt Jamieson, President and CEO of Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC). “SNGRDC and Boralex recognized the potential of battery energy storage early on and have harnessed it to deliver clean, reliable and lasting benefits to Ontario’s energy grid. The Hagersville Battery Project offers only a glimpse of what is possible. This award affirms SNGRDC and Boralex as leaders in this field and will help catalyze new opportunities to expand this technology, keeping us at the forefront of innovation in 2026 and beyond.”

Boralex President and CEO Patrick Decostre agreed: “We’re honoured that the Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park has been recognized by CanREA with the Innovative Canadian Clean Power Project of the Year award. This award reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation and our shared commitment to advancing low-carbon, reliable and inclusive energy solutions. Together, we’re demonstrating how collaboration and innovation can accelerate Canada’s energy objectives while delivering lasting benefits to both local communities and the grid.”

“The Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park will strengthen Ontario’s electricity grid by delivering critical energy capacity to benefit the province’s households, communities and industries, supporting economic growth and energy resilience for years to come,” said Vittoria Bellissimo, CanREA’s President and CEO. “It is a landmark achievement that exemplifies the innovation, collaboration and vision driving Canada’s clean energy future. By pairing robust technology with true partnership and reconciliation, Boralex and the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation have set a powerful example of how we can build projects that are not only technically transformative, but also socially responsible. CanREA is proud to recognize this outstanding project with our first-ever Innovative Canadian Clean Power Project award.”

Beyond its technical achievements, the project stands as a model for inclusive development and partnership while creating local jobs and generating long-term revenues. The project reinforces the importance of Indigenous energy trailblazers such as SNGRDC in leading the clean energy transition.

The Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park exemplifies how scale, innovation, and inclusion can come together to power a more resilient and equitable energy future for Canada.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 35 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by greater than 50% to over 3.3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of 8.2 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation

Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) manages the Six Nations’ economic interests in 28 energy projects and numerous economic development opportunities in and around the Six Nations territory. SNGRDC’s current energy portfolio boasts 2.5 GW of capacity through its direct or indirect involvement in five battery storage, seven solar, and 14 wind project(s). SNGRDC is located on the Six Nations Reserve and employs an average of 100 employees through Nation Enterprise or the administration of Economic Interests projects.

For more information, please visit www.sndevcorp.ca.

For more information

MEDIA – Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation Katie Montour

Community & Public Relations Officer

Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation

548-328-3590

publicrelations@sndevcorp.ca

MEDIA (ONTARIO) – Boralex Shelby Dockendorff

Advisor, Public Affairs and Communications

Boralex Inc.

581-349-7154

shelby.dockendorff@boralex.com

MEDIA – Boralex INVESTOR RELATIONS – Boralex Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications

Boralex Inc.

438 883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Coline Desurmont

Director, Investor Relations

Boralex Inc.

+33 7 85 37 75 10

coline.desurmont@boralex.com

Source: Boralex inc.