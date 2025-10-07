Healthcare PPE Industry to Surpass $13 Billion by 2030 Amid Rising Safety Standards

Boston, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment: Global Markets” is projected to grow from $10.3 billion in 2025 to $13.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market, highlighting its key drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It examines product types such as face masks, gloves, and protective clothing, across the regions of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The report also profiles leading companies, outlining their product portfolios, revenues, and recent developments, helping stakeholders make informed decisions about PPE production and licensing in the healthcare sector.

This report is highly relevant today as global healthcare systems face growing pressure from an aging population and rising chronic diseases, which are driving increased demand for personal protective equipment (PPE). The need for effective protection in healthcare settings has become even more critical in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, with heightened awareness around safety protocols. By analyzing PPE by product type and identifying current and future trends, the report offers insights for healthcare providers, manufacturers, and policymakers to make informed decisions and meet evolving safety and health needs.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Burden of Infectious Diseases: The rise and recurrence of infectious diseases like COVID-19, influenza, and other viral outbreaks have made PPE essential in healthcare settings. Hospitals and governments are prioritizing PPE to protect healthcare workers and patients, leading to sustained global demand.

The World’s Growing Aging Population: An aging global population increases the need for healthcare services, which in turn drives PPE usage. Older adults are more susceptible to infections and chronic illnesses, requiring more frequent medical care and protective measures in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Rising Awareness of Workplace Safety in Healthcare: Healthcare institutions are increasingly focused on ensuring the safety of their staff. Regulatory bodies and internal policies are pushing for better PPE compliance, training, and availability, making workplace safety a major factor in PPE market growth.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $9.9 billion Market size forecast $13.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Brazil and Argentina Market Drivers Infectious disease burden.

The world’s growing aging population.

Rising awareness of workplace safety in healthcare.

Make PPE in America Act.

Interesting fact:

Masks can kill viruses: Face masks have evolved from simple cloth coverings to advanced tools in infection control. Initially designed to block droplets, traditional masks lacked features to prevent microbial buildup from prolonged wear. To tackle this, scientists began embedding antimicrobial agents like silver and copper into mask fabrics. Innovations such as Singletto’s ProGear masks now actively neutralize viruses during use, offering real-time protection.

Emerging startups:

Novo Health Services

Nexera Medical

HaPPE Earth

Medu Protectio

10A Ltd.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for healthcare PPE was valued at $9.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $13.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The rising burden of infectious diseases such as influenza, RSV, rotavirus, and tuberculosis is driving the demand for healthcare PPE. With the 2024–2025 U.S. flu season classified as high severity, having caused 47 million illnesses and 610,000 hospitalizations, PPE gloves, masks, and gowns have become critical for infection control. Contagious pathogens such as RSV and rotavirus, which can spread rapidly via respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces, further emphasize the need for protective gear in hospitals, elderly care, and pediatric settings. Furthermore, the global aging population is projected to reach 1.4 billion by 2030, which increases chronic disease care and hospital visits, further driving PPE usage. Growing workplace safety awareness and international standards have also strengthened the case for consistent PPE implementation to protect healthcare workers and ensure quality patient care.

What are the restraints/challenges of the market?

The healthcare PPE market faces multiple challenges, including poor product fit, regulatory barriers, and supply chain disruptions. Ill-fitting PPE causes discomfort (e.g., sweating, fogging, fatigue), reduces productivity, and raises safety risks especially for women, as only 25% of PPE is designed to fit them properly. Regulatory hurdles, such as non-harmonized global standards and slow emergency use authorizations, delay product access and hinder sustainable PPE adoption. Additionally, the market struggles with fragile global supply chains exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and further strained by events like port congestion and natural disasters. Outdated hospital inventory systems worsen inefficiencies, causing overstocking or shortages, ultimately impacting frontline worker safety and patient care.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market scope in this report is segmented by product type, which includes facemasks, hand protection, eye and face protection, protective clothing, head protection, foot protection, and respiratory protection.

Which segment will be dominant through 2030?

The hand protection segment will dominate the healthcare PPE market.

Which region has the largest market share?

The North American market has a 37.5% market share of the healthcare PPE market.

Market leaders include:

3M

ALPHAPROTECH

ANSELL LTD.

ARMBRUST AMERICAN

B. BRAUN SE

CARDINAL HEALTH

DEROYAL INDUSTRIES INC.

DUPONT

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

MOLNLYCKE AB

O&M HALYARD

PAUL HARTMANN AG

PRESTIGE AMERITECH

TOP GLOVE CORP. BHD

WINNER MEDICAL CO. LTD.

