U.S.-Based ForeverLawn, Inc. to Debut K9Grass in Europe at FSB 2025

LOUISVILLE, OH, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 3, 2025 — K9Grass — the industry leader in synthetic turf products designed specifically for dogs — has announced their entry into the European market at the upcoming FSB 2025. The show will take place on October 28-31 in Cologne, Germany and will feature industry professionals from across the globe.

To introduce their premier pet-friendly turf products in Europe, K9Grass is partnering with Avalon Grass, a recognized leader in production of high-performing artificial grass based in the Netherlands. K9Grass will be featured in the Avalon stand (C038) in Hall 10.2, showcasing their synthetic grass solutions, innovative systems, and heartfelt endorsements from industry experts.

“It has been exciting to work alongside the top-notch team at Avalon to bring the K9Grass brand to Europe,” said Ken Karmie, Brand Leader of K9Grass. “We are looking forward to debuting our proven pet products and connecting with industry professionals at FSB 2025. We hope to see you there!”

K9Grass is the original, most technologically advanced grass alternative specifically for dogs and the unique challenges they bring. Designed to look and feel like natural grass, K9Grass products are the culmination of extensive research, industry expertise, and innovative construction. They have been — and continue to be — the safe, attractive choice for countless pet parents and businesses across America in a wide array of residential, commercial, and public applications.

“Our groundbreaking products have been improving the lives of dogs and owners in the United States for 20 years,” said Ken Karmie. “Whether for outdoor or indoor spaces, residences or commercial facilities, our trusted solutions stand the test of time. We solve the problems caused by our furry friends and are eager to work with our European partners to do the same on this side of the ocean.”

Those interested in discovering more about K9Grass and the high-performance pet turf solutions they provide can visit the Avalon stand at FSB 2025 on October 28-31 in Cologne, Germany. There will be product, maintenance, design, and partnership information available and team members onsite to connect and answer any questions. For more details, visit k9grass.com.

About K9Grass

K9Grass is the synthetic grass designed specifically for dogs, offering unrivaled edge-to-edge drainage for safer, cleaner, and more durable environments. With nearly two decades of experience serving residential and commercial canine customers alike and with thousands of satisfied clients worldwide, K9Grass stands alone as the brand of choice for discriminating dog owners.