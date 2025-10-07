New York, USA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market is Predicted to Reach ~USD 53 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

The insulin delivery device market is primarily propelled by the growing incidence of diabetes, a shift toward home-based diabetes care, heightened awareness and patient education, advancements in product technology, and increased development efforts by leading industry players.

DelveInsight’s Insulin Delivery Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading insulin delivery devices companies’ market shares, challenges, insulin delivery devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key insulin delivery devices companies in the market.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Summary

The global insulin delivery devices market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 36 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 53 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to ~ by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global insulin delivery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the insulin delivery devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, European Pharma Group BV, Roche, Sanofi, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Ocean (Hangzhou) Medical Technology Co Ltd, Owen Mumford, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, SUNGSHIM MEDICAL CO., LTD, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the insulin delivery devices market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the insulin delivery devices market, the insulin pens category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

The rising number of diabetes cases worldwide, particularly type 1 and type 2 diabetes, is a primary driver. As more patients require regular insulin administration, demand for efficient and convenient delivery devices, such as insulin pens, pumps, and connected devices, continues to grow.

Technological Advancements in Delivery Devices

Innovation in insulin delivery technology, including smart insulin pens, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)-integrated pumps, and automated insulin delivery systems, has enhanced dosing accuracy, improved patient convenience, and increased adherence. This encourages both physicians and patients to adopt these advanced devices.

Focus on Patient-Centric Care

Healthcare providers are increasingly emphasizing personalized treatment plans to enhance quality of life and reduce complications. Insulin delivery devices that simplify administration, reduce pain, and allow patients to support market growth prefer flexible dosing.

Rising Awareness and Education

Increased awareness of diabetes management and the importance of proper insulin administration drives adoption. Educational campaigns, patient support programs, and digital health initiatives have helped patients understand the benefits of modern delivery devices.

Supportive Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursement Policies

Developed regions with robust healthcare systems, insurance coverage, and reimbursement for diabetes management tools encourage the adoption of insulin delivery devices. Government initiatives to reduce the diabetes burden further support market expansion.

Growing Adoption of Digital Health and Connected Devices

The integration of insulin delivery devices with mobile apps and wearable technologies enables real-time monitoring and personalized feedback. The trend toward connected care enhances patient engagement and adherence, boosting device uptake.

Shift Towards Minimally Invasive and Pain-Free Options

Patients increasingly prefer devices that are user-friendly, minimally invasive, and less painful than traditional syringes. This preference drives the development and adoption of pen devices and patch pumps.

Regional Insulin Delivery Devices Market Insights

North America led the global insulin delivery devices market, commanding a significant 36% share in 2024. This dominance is fueled by a high prevalence of diabetes, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a strong inclination toward adopting innovative medical technologies.

Europe also plays a major role in driving the insulin delivery devices market, supported by its advanced healthcare systems, increasing diabetes rates, and a preference for sophisticated, connected technologies. The region is a hub for innovation, with leading companies regularly introducing new devices and expanding the applications of existing ones. For instance, in July 2025, Medtronic plc received CE Mark approval to broaden the use of its MiniMed™ 780G system. This approval enables the automated insulin delivery (AID) system to serve a broader range of patients, including children as young as two, pregnant women, and individuals with insulin-requiring Type 2 diabetes. Backed by robust clinical evidence, this expansion underscores Europe’s commitment to making advanced technologies accessible to diverse patient groups, reinforcing its role as a key growth driver in the global market.

The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a significant contributor to market growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes resulting from urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and changing dietary patterns. Highly populated countries such as China and India are at the forefront of this trend, generating substantial demand for convenient and effective insulin delivery solutions, including pens, pumps, and smart devices.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Insulin Delivery Devices Market

In July 2025, Medtronic plc announced that it had received the CE Mark in Europe to expand the indications of the MiniMed 780G system for individuals aged 2 years and older, during pregnancy, and for those with type 2 insulin-requiring diabetes.

announced that it had received the CE Mark in Europe to expand the indications of the MiniMed 780G system for individuals aged 2 years and older, during pregnancy, and for those with type 2 insulin-requiring diabetes. In May 2025, GO-Pen ApS received FDA 510(k) clearance for the GO-PEN®, a user-filled insulin pen compatible with standard insulin vials, providing an affordable alternative to traditional disposable pens.

received FDA 510(k) clearance for the GO-PEN®, a user-filled insulin pen compatible with standard insulin vials, providing an affordable alternative to traditional disposable pens. In April 2025, Dexcom received FDA clearance for the G7 15-Day sensor, which boasts extended wear time and enhanced accuracy for diabetes management.

What are Insulin Delivery Devices?

Insulin delivery devices have become a cornerstone in diabetes management, providing patients with efficient and precise methods for administering insulin. These devices include traditional syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps, and emerging smart devices that integrate digital technology for enhanced dosing accuracy. Insulin pens, for example, offer convenience, portability, and ease of use compared to syringes, while insulin pumps enable continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion, closely mimicking the body’s natural insulin release and providing better glycemic control. Recent advancements have also introduced smart pens and connected devices that track doses, provide reminders, and sync with mobile applications, improving adherence and patient outcomes.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Insulin Delivery Devices Market CAGR ~5% Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size by 2032 ~USD 53 Billion Key Insulin Delivery Devices Companies Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, European Pharma Group BV, Roche, Sanofi, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Ocean (Hangzhou) Medical Technology Co Ltd, Owen Mumford, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, SUNGSHIM MEDICAL CO., LTD, and others

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Assessment

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segmentation Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Insulin Syringes, Insulin Pens (Reusable Insulin Pens and Disposable Insulin Pens), Insulin Pumps (Tethered/External Pumps and Patch Pumps), Insulin Injectors, and Others Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Homecare Settings, Diabetes Centers, Hospitals, and Others Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Layout 8 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

