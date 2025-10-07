Datavault AI ADIO Technology Begins Implementing at Nevada and Northern California’s ViBe 99.7FM Radio Delivering Expanded Advertising Revenue Opportunities

Next-generation Web 3.0 powered broadcasting has arrived via ADIO®

ADIO enables new advertising revenue and expanded ad inventory for broadcasting in its deployment for 99.7 FM radio in Nevada and Northern California

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announced a strategic partnership centered on commercializing its innovative ADIO technology with a leading Southwest US radio station 99.7 FM. This collaboration marks the first deployment of the Company’s patented ADIO IP into mainstream broadcast media, progressing to a fee-based operational integration and novel market adoption.

The partnership has commenced with a one-year pilot project that will incorporate Datavault AI’s patented ADIO® Inaudible Tones® technology and Data Vault® data monetization services into the station’s live broadcasting events and advertising management platforms. The project’s expected benefit is to increase sponsorship sales for various radio broadcasting events by leveraging advanced Web 3.0 technology that transforms one-way broadcasting into two-way interactive communications.

The partnership was initiated and led by Datavault AI Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Sonia Choi, through her engagement with 99.7 FM after demonstrating the Company’s patented ADIO technology and its revenue potential for live radio broadcasting. She identified 99.7 FM as an early adopter and led the pilot’s structuring to integrate ADIO into the station’s advertising and event operations.

Commenting on the commercialization collaboration, Choi said, “99.7 FM is a first mover and, with our patented ADIO technology, has set the stage for new revenue creation and expanded advertising inventory available for sale."

"We empower advertisers across radio, streaming, and content platforms to bridge digital and physical experiences with unparalleled reach, security, and efficiency,” she added. “As we demonstrate ADIO’s power, reach, and revenue-generation potential of ADIO through this pilot, we expect to attract additional partners eager to commercialize and capitalize on this technology’s capabilities."

Datavault’s ADIO technology is intended to enable broadcasters in television, radio, satellite, and streaming services to create inaudible tones, broadcast them, and deliver audio mobile quick response that can increase and guide foot traffic providing on-premises wayfinding, coupons, promotions and information that is delivered to mobile smartphones via sound. Unlike conventional technology, ADIO requires neither connected power nor network to be operational. Data over sound is being explored by Datavault’s customers in a myriad of industries seeking to drive incremental revenue and increase customer retention and connectivity.

During the one-year pilot, Datavault AI will have access to certain live broadcasting events managed by 99.7 FM utilizing ADIO tone technology and digital services. The radio station and its management team will assist Datavault AI in requesting application approval for the project from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and acquiring paid sponsorships through which to deploy the technology.

Steve Majors, 99.7 FM Station Manager and Program Director, stated, “When Sonia came to us with a demonstration of Datavault’s ADIO technology, it seemed futuristic and revolutionary. Partnering with Datavault AI and integrating ADIO technology represents a major step forward in how our current and potential vendors not only engage with the public but also creates more impactful and memorable customer experiences."

“It enhances audience insight, expands revenue opportunities, and strengthens our ability to connect with listeners in more meaningful, measurable ways,” he said. “I am confident ADIO will allow us to combine traditional radio broadcasting with digital engagement, creating a next-generation seamless data-driven advertising ecosystem.”

Attendees at 99.7 FM events will receive ADIO messages, information, and advertisements to their smart devices through the radio station’s airwaves. Event participants will receive personalized content, offers, or experiences without needing to scan, tap, or opt in during the moment, providing opportunities for vendors, advertisers, and artists to engage with potential customers and fan bases.

The Company’s ADIO and Data Vault® data monetization services address a US radio advertising market that analysts report generated $28.75 billion in 2025 and is forecast to rise to $45.26 billion by 2030, for a 9.5% CAGR over 2025-2030. Advertisers are sustaining spend because radio supplies a high-trust, brand-safe environment, reaches more than 82 percent of U.S. adults each week, and now extends far beyond the dial through streaming, podcast, and smart-speaker channels soundcharts.com.

About ViBE 99.7 FM (Las Vegas)

Vibe 99.7 is the #1 electronic dance music radio station in Las Vegas and the Mojave Desert. We are the sonic guide to the Las Vegas dance music experience, providing the EDM soundtrack for tourists and locals alike. Tune in 24/7 for a huge variety of dance music genres, including House, Trance, Techno, Drum & Bass, and more. You can find us on terrestrial FM at 99.7, or stream us worldwide on our website, vibeFM.vegas.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is at the forefront of AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization. The company’s cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions with a collaborative emphasis across its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies, along with industry-leading foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies, including IP for audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division harnesses high-performance computing to offer solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform serves diverse industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins and licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely linking physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, promoting responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is fully customizable, featuring AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integrations, detailed analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai.

