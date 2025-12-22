Datavault AI and The Dream Bowl Announce National Broadcast Partnership for Dream Bowl XIV and Confirm Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin Claim Process for Dec. 24 Drop

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), in partnership with The Dream Bowl, today announced that Dream Bowl XIV, scheduled for Jan. 11, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be broadcast and streamed live on a major national broadcast network. This national television partnership marks a significant milestone in elevating the visibility of the premier college football all-star showcase featuring top prospects from FBS, FCS, Division II, and Division III programs.

Additionally, Datavault AI confirmed details for the ongoing claim process of the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin. Shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Nov. 25, 2025, are eligible to claim their allocated tokens at any time following the initial distribution date of Dec. 24, 2025, and indefinitely thereafter. This flexible, ongoing claim structure ensures all eligible DVLT shareholders can conveniently participate in this innovative tokenized shareholder benefit tied to the Dream Bowl ecosystem.

“Securing national television exposure on our media partner’s platform while pioneering tokenized fan and shareholder engagement through the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin represents a transformative step forward—elevating opportunities for our athletes and redefining how fans connect with the event,” said Neil Malvone, Founder and CEO of Cutting Edge Sports Management and The Dream Bowl.

“The national broadcast will bring the excitement of Dream Bowl XIV to millions of households across the country, spotlighting incredible talent and inspiring the next generation of athletes,” said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI Inc. “Combined with the perpetual claim window for our Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin, we’re delivering unprecedented value—bridging real-world sports events with cutting-edge blockchain tokenization to reward our loyal shareholders and engage fans in new ways.”

Powered by Datavault AI’s patented, encrypted blockchain infrastructure and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization technologies, the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin represents a pioneering fusion of sports, digital assets, and shareholder perks. Eligible shareholders of record as of Nov. 25, 2025, may claim their allocated tokens at any time following Dec. 24, 2025, distribution date through the designated process outlined at www.dreambowlcoin.com.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About The Dream Bowl

The Dream Bowl is the nation’s leading college football all-star game and showcase for top NFL draft-eligible players from non-FBS divisions. Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, the event provides professional-level exposure, combining practices, combines, and a premier game experience. Dream Bowl XIV will take place on Jan. 11, 2026, at AT&T Stadium.

Investor Contact:

dvlt@irthcommunications.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI,” the “Company,” “us,” “our,” or “we”) and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events; the expected benefits of Datavault AI’s International NIL Exchange; Datavault AI’s anticipated deployment of its International NIL Exchange; expectations regarding engagement levels, conversion rates, data capture volumes and monetization opportunities; potential revenue generation associated with authenticated audience interactions; the scalability of Datavault’s platforms across global sports properties, entertainment events or broadcast environments; Datavault AI’s business strategies, long-term objectives and commercialization plans; Datavault AI’s current and prospective technologies, planned developments and potential approvals; and the potential for market acceptance of Datavault AI’s platforms and related market opportunities, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: changes in market demand for digital engagement technologies; the performance, timing or success of Datavault AI’s deployment of the anticipated International NIL Exchange; the ability of sponsors, broadcasters and partners to adopt or integrate Datavault AI’s solutions; variations in audience participation levels, conversion rates or engagement behaviors; regulatory considerations related to data privacy, digital asset classification or international operations; risks related to technological development, interoperability, cybersecurity or system performance; changes in economic or market conditions affecting advertising, sponsorship or media-driven revenues; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com