Oak Valley Community Bank Welcomes Hardip Sheena as Vice President, Branch Manager of Modesto–McHenry

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce that Hardip Sheena has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager and will lead the Modesto-McHenry branch, located at 3508 McHenry Avenue.

With more than 12 years of experience in the banking industry and a proven track record of branch leadership, Sheena brings a strong commitment to building and strengthening relationships within the community. In his new role, Sheena will oversee all aspects of branch operations, drive business development, and lead relationship management efforts while ensuring an exceptional client experience. His collaborative leadership style and dedication to service excellence align seamlessly with our mission of delivering personalized banking with a community focus.

“We are excited to welcome Hardip to our team,” said Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group. “His strong branch leadership background and dedication to providing outstanding customer service will be a tremendous asset to the McHenry Branch. We look forward to the meaningful relationships he will build with our clients and develop with prospective customers.”

Sheena earned his associate’s degree in business administration with a focus on marketing from Mission College in Santa Clara. Beyond banking, he enjoys exploring artificial intelligence as a hobby, traveling to a new country each year, and expanding his knowledge on global markets, technology, and international trade.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.