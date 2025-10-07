Oak Valley Community Bank Welcomes Shannon Morfoot as Vice President, Branch Manager of East Sonora Branch

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce that Shannon Morfoot has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager. In this role, she will lead the East Sonora branch, located at 14890 Mono Way, overseeing branch operations, cultivating strong client relationships, and driving growth through a commitment to exceptional service. Her focus will include supporting local businesses and individuals while deepening community involvement and presence.

Morfoot has dedicated nearly three decades to the banking industry, most recently as Vice President, Financial Center Manager for a large national bank. In this role, Morfoot excelled in managing branch operations and developing sales associates while fostering a client-centric environment that achieved significant business goals. During that time, she was a three-time Pinnacle Award winner and was recognized with the Circle of Excellence Award.

Morfoot has proudly called Sonora home for more than 35 years and remains actively involved in the community through Sonora High Sober Grad and the Sonora High Sports Booster Club. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her family, attending sporting events, camping, and traveling to the sand dunes.

“Shannon’s depth of experience, long-standing ties to the community, and passion for building relationships make her an outstanding addition to our team,” said Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group. “We are confident she will make a positive impact on our clients and the East Sonora Branch.”

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

