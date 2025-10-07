BUMBLE INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm Regarding the Investigation into Bumble, Inc.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Bumble (BMBL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bumble, Inc. (“Bumble” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BMBL) on behalf of Bumble stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Bumble has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



After the market closed on August 6, 2025, Bumble released its second quarter 2025 results. Among other items, the Company revealed that total paying users dropped 8.7% to 3.8 million in the second quarter, despite efforts to improve the quality of its user base and foster more meaningful connections by linking users with similar engagement and intent. For comparison, Bumble had 4 million paying users in the first quarter and 4.2 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. In addition, the Company has rolled out new AI-powered features to expand trust and safety tools, but analysts have said the strategy will weigh on user and payer growth in the near term, especially as stricter verification measures roll out.

On this news, Bumble's stock price fell $1.22 per share, or 15.94%, to close at $6.43 per share on August 7, 2025.

