Experience the Cyber Frontline at the Transatlantic Trio Cyber Defense eXercise

Rome, Italy, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At TechNet Europe 2025 AFCEA International announced the upcoming Transatlantic Trio Cyber Defense eXercise (CDX) scheduled for December 2, 2025.

Taking place in conjunction with AFCEA’s TechNet Transatlantic conference, Transatlantic Trio CDX is a collaborative initiative that provides an opportunity for cyber operators to learn from one another. Trio CDX will feature CYBER RANGES and the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) and will offer participants a hands-on experience that showcases CYBER RANGES’ advanced synthetic platform as used by the SSSCIP / CERT Ukraine team to deliver a highly current and impactful transatlantic emulation of the cyberattacks that Ukraine repels on a daily basis. The Trio CDX scenario is built on real-world tactics, techniques and procedures.

Cyberspace is not just a battlefield — it’s a global partnership. Hosted by AFCEA, built in Ukraine and powered by CYBER RANGES, Trio CDX will be open to active-duty warfighters of NATO, EU and partner nations. Trio CDX is designed to enhance the skills of cyber operators and strengthen the readiness of organizations operating in contested cyberspace environments.



Trio CDX is a unique transatlantic collaboration to share not just threat intelligence, but the full experience of defending against an attack.

AFCEA, in collaboration with its chapters in Stuttgart, Kaiserslautern and Wiesbaden, proudly presents the third annual TechNet Transatlantic — a premier event uniting the U.S. Forces in Europe, NATO and partner nations to advance defense capabilities through innovation and collaboration. It will take place on December 3-4, 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany.

United States Army Brig. Gen. Paul Fredenburgh III (Ret.), Executive VP for National Defense & Security at AFCEA, confirms that “Today’s cybersecurity environment is increasingly complex and challenging, we cannot afford to tackle this issue in isolation. It is imperative that we come together, exercise, learn, and adapt for a more secure future.”

Ukraine Air Force Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Potii, Head of SSSCIP, highlights that “Trio CDX isn’t just a drill. It’s a high-fidelity cyberattack simulation built to unfold, just like the real thing. Our experience is unique but valuable only when shared — this is a high-precision simulation of the real cyberattacks where teams from different continents work together in real-time.”

“At AFCEA, we’ve spent the past several years intentionally expanding our global footprint, curating our content and speaker lineup to attract those who are driving change” comments United States Air Force Col. Mike Black (Ret.) VP for Defense at AFCEA. Trio CDX will be held on December 2nd 2025 simultaneously at multiple locations.

Italian Navy’s Rear Admiral Massimo Esposito (Ret.), VP and General Manager of AFCEA Europe, underlines that “In an increasingly interconnected and contested operational environment, cooperation is key to ensuring an effective response to evolving threats.”

Dr. Al Graziano, CEO for CYBER RANGES, concludes that “Trio CDX demonstrates how operational experience can be transformed into scalable, deep-dive, hands-on simulations to support future mission success and drive digital transformation across our forces.”

For updates on Transatlantic Trio CDX please refer to:

https://cyberranges.com/afcea-transatlantic-trio-exercise-2025/

About AFCEA

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.

afcea.org

About the State Service of Special Communications & Information Protection

SSSCIP is Ukraine's defense and security agency responsible for coordinating cybersecurity, protecting government information resources, and managing secure communication systems.

Est. 2006, the SSSCIP is the principal authority in Ukraine's national cybersecurity system, overseeing the protection of critical information infrastructure and providing secure government communications and information security.

SSSCIP coordinates activities between various state, business, and law enforcement entities to improve national cyber resilience.

cip.gov.ua

About CYBER RANGES

CYBER RANGES is a global vendor that provides a Best-in-Class awarded, next-gen, attack emulation-based synthetic environment for cybersecurity training & practice, capability development, and team-based incident response exercises.

CYBER RANGES helps government agencies, military forces, and corporations enhance their digital dexterity and cyber resilience against cyber threats. In Apr. 2022 the U.S. government foundation MITRE Corporation selected CYBER RANGES as the cyber-range-of-choice for MITRE ATT&CK Defender™ and Purple Teaming.

CYBER RANGES has been one of the first two U.S. companies to enter a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with SSSCIP on cyber capability development (April 2023) since the start of the Russian invasion. CERT-UA has used CYBER RANGES to develop the TRYZYB-Trident emulation scenarios.

Cyberranges.com