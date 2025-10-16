AFCEA International’s Newly Elected Committee Members in 2025

Fairfax, VA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the election of new members to several of its committees in 2025.

AFCEA committee volunteers from the government, military, industry and academia actively drive professional development opportunities and thought leadership for its communities of interest and bring an impressive lineup of expertise and prestige to the association.

“Our committees are comprised of luminaries whose prominence and brilliance in their respective fields help shape not only the future of our association but the community that leverages the collective wisdom to give warfighters and decision-makers the edge to address challenges, counter global aggressions and prevail against any competitor,” said AFCEA President and CEO, Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.).

The committee members are part of a global network of members fostering cross-sector collaboration, accelerating mission impact and supporting the professional development of those who serve. AFCEA offers unmatched access to expertise, leadership opportunities, access to continuing education and certification and a trusted platform for solving real-world challenges.

Cyber Committee

New industry members include:

Robert Beardsworth, Ph.D., senior subject matter expert–Navy Information Forces, ASRC Federal

Joerg Eschweiler, Cassadian CyberSecurity

Victoria Foreman, University of Guam

Marin Halper, vice president, DoD and Services Center, The MITRE Corporation

Charles Robinson, public sector leader, IBM Quantum Safe Team

Jason "Cueball" Simmons, senior program manager, SAIC

Harry Wingo, senior vice president, Strategic Initiatives, Circadence

Academic Liaisons

Eric Burger, Ph.D. , research director, Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Research Professor, NextG Security and Public Policy, Virginia Tech

, research director, Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Research Professor, NextG Security and Public Policy, Virginia Tech Diane Janosek, Ph.D., Center for Women in Cyber, National Capitol University

Homeland Security Committee

New industry members include:

Dave Angeletti , vice president, McAllister, Brown and Associates LLC

Brig. Gen. J.B. Burton, USA (Ret.), account executive, Leidos

Carl Chaisson, president & CEO, United One Communications

Nathaniel Eikhoff, senior operations manager, The Leading Niche

Julie Farnam, CEO, Pandorus Intelligence, LLC

Rebecca Link, chief growth officer, OneGlobe, LLC

Scott Lumpkin, CEO, Quantum AI Security, LLC

Erin Olenjack, vice president, Senior Business Development Officer, Bank of America

Carrie Supko, vice president, Business Development, Justice and National Security, Tyto Athene, LLC

Government Liaison

Government Liaison

Matthew Umphlet, Virginia IT Agency

Intelligence Committee

The new members include:

Nate Bailey, vice president for National Security, Dun & Bradstreet

David Cattler, founder and CEO, Ironhelm Works LLC

Mark Cheng, professor of practice, Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security, University of Maryland

Deb Dunie, CEO, DBD Insights, LLC

Amy McAuliffe, former executive, CIA, Professor of the Practice and Fellow, University of Notre Dame, National security consultant

Annette Redmond, founder, Primus Global Solutions

Julie Brodell Smith, director of growth, Rockwood Company, LLC

Scott Stalker, Founder, S2-Stalker Solutions & Senior Fellow National Defense University

Theresa Watson, chief operating officer, Kegman Inc.

chief operating officer Kegman Inc. Dr. Craig Wiener, Technical Fellow, The MITRE Corporation

Emerging Professionals in the Intelligence Community (EPIC) Committee

The new members include:

Robert Barrett, executive vice president and general manager, Right Seat AI LLC

Brian Bumpas, project senior manager, Two Six Technologies

Lamin Conteh, Junior OSINT Policy and Governance analyst, Command Holdings

Aaron Durand, MASINT Tradecraft and Readiness lead, Maxar

Drew Howser, business development manager, Skyward Federal LLC

Colin Judstra, technical product manager, World Wide Technology

Matthew Kemph, vice president of Mission Partnerships Operations, In-Q-Tel (IQT)

Paul Latimer, training specialist, NEIC

Drew Lund, portfolio manager, AI Division, Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute (CMU SEI)

Taylor McCarty, analyst, QinetiQ

Jarius Mixon, social media program manager, V2X Inc

Kishan Modali, counter insider threat analyst, Parsons/NGA

April Mora, training an outreach specialist, Tesla Government, Inc.

Shawn Na, chief solutions architect, SAIC

Stuart Penninger, solution engineer team lead–Intel, Esri

Marissa Stigerwalt, senior intelligence analyst, Assertive Professionals

senior intelligence analyst, Assertive Professionals Daniel Thomas, senior account director, Federal Special Programs, Lumen

Membership Committee:

The new members include:

Tim Miller, chief revenue officer, ProSync Technology Group, San Diego Chapter

Alison Gonzalez, small business liaison officer, American Systems, Northern Virginia Chapter

Mike Brooks, CIO/J6 chief engineer and senior technical adviser, USSCOCOM, Greater Tampa Bay Chapter

Ruben Torres, vice president, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, New York - The Founders Chapter

Tobias Roediger, chief marketing officer, Junto, Indiana Chapter

Stacy French, vice president of Digital, Club for Growth, Northern Virginia Chapter

Mather Preston, regional director, KRYPTAURI, Central Maryland Chapter

Jenn Rosecrans, co-CEO, Morgan Business Consulting, Washington DC Chapter

Andre Samberg, CEO, I4-Flame OU, Tallinn Chapter

, CEO, I4-Flame OU, Tallinn Chapter Sadie Westfall–Shannon, academic outreach program manager, Nebraska Defense Research Corporation, Greater Omaha Chapter

Small Business Committee

The new members include:

Adrianne Depew, Founder, Write Way Digital

Alyssa Felan, Capture Manager, G6 Cyber Solutions

Carol Monroe, CEO, RedSky, LLC

Christa Moyer, Vice President of Growth, Agil3Tech (A3T)

Hector Collazo, President, Navteca

Hillary Boyce, CEO and President, BAFO Services

Justin Knapp, Director, Full Visibility LLC

Manisha Morris, CEO and President, MSM Technology, LLC

Mike Shanley, Founder and CEO, GovDiscovery AI

Tizia Quinn, Co-Founder and CGO, Beechat Network Systems Ltd

Chapter Liaisons

Iulia Griffin, The Cactus Group, Aberdeen Chapter

Lane Copeland, QBE, Belvior Chapter

Dianna Black, Oxford Global Resources, North Virginia (NOVA) Chapter

Clifford West, Virginia Military Institute, Rockbridge Shenandoah Chapter

Shawn Murray, Murray Security Services, Rocky Mountain Chapter

, Murray Security Services, Rocky Mountain Chapter Government Liaisons

Courtney Gallagher, U.S. Air Force

Tarrazzia Martin, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development AFCEA Committee Liaisons

Julie Farnam, Pandorus Intelligence, AFCEA Technology Committee

, Pandorus Intelligence, AFCEA Technology Committee Rebecca Link, Oneglobe LLC, AFCEA Technology Committee

Elections are held at different times during the year each year and applicants must be directly involved with work and/or knowledge in the various fields of expertise of the committees’ focus areas.

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.