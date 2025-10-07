Smart Health at Your Fingertips: Tech Analyst Mike Bako Highlights RENPHO’s Prime Big Deal Days Must-Haves with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, wellness meets innovation with two breakthrough products from RENPHO, a leader in connected health technology. From the living room to the gym, consumers can now access professional-level insights into their well-being at prices that make smart health both attainable and giftable.

Tech analyst Mike Bako is spotlighting the devices as part of the growing movement to bring advanced health monitoring into everyday life.

MorphoScan Body Composition Analyzer – More Than Just a Scale

Say goodbye to simple weigh-ins. The RENPHO MorphoScan is a next-generation body composition analyzer that tracks over 50 health metrics, including body fat, hydration, muscle mass, metabolism, and bone density. Using dual-frequency BIA technology with eight precision electrodes, it offers accuracy once reserved for professional clinics, now available at home.

The real power of MorphoScan lies in its ability to help users understand trends over time, showing how diet, workouts, and even holiday indulgences impact long-term health.

Prime Big Deal Days Price: $139.99 (Regularly $179.99)





LYNX Smart Ring – A Sleek Approach to Health Monitoring

For those seeking wellness insights without bulky wearables, the RENPHO LYNX Smart Ring is a game-changer. With its discreet, lightweight design, it continuously tracks sleep quality, stress levels, heart rate, and oxygen saturation, all synced seamlessly with the RENPHO Health App. Unlike many competitors, no subscription is required.

With seven days of battery life and a travel-ready charging case, the LYNX is perfect for holiday travel, everyday wear, and anyone who values both style and substance.

“Health tech has gone mainstream, and consumers now expect tools that are not just smart and accurate, but also seamless in their daily lives,” said Mike Bako, Tech Analyst. “RENPHO’s innovations are bridging the gap—delivering professional-level insights with consumer-friendly design, all at accessible price points during Prime Big Deal Days.”

RENPHO’s Amazon best-sellers are designed to create moments of peace and balance during even the busiest seasons. Each product is practical yet indulgent, making them perfect gifts for loved ones—or a way to invest in your own wellness journey.



All RENPHO products are available on Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days

