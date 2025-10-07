Dayforce Announces Dayforce AI Workspace

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced Dayforce AI Workspace. This marks the next evolution in the Dayforce AI experience: a collaboration environment where people and AI work side by side to solve complex workforce challenges, act on people insights, and deliver faster business outcomes. The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, alongside several advancements that empower customers to better plan, grow, and deliver using the Dayforce AI-powered people platform.

Unlike many systems that layer AI on top of disconnected workflows, Dayforce AI Workspace is built on a single data model – allowing AI-powered intelligence to operate across the platform with full context and consistency. It enables real-time collaboration between people and agents, bringing data, insights, and actions together in one cohesive experience. The result is less friction, faster decisions, and a more agile, outcome-driven way to work.

“Dayforce AI Workspace wasn’t retrofitted for generative AI – it was designed with it at the core,” said Josh Valdez, SVP Product Management and Development at Dayforce. “By combining collaboration, automation, and intelligence in a single experience, we’re helping organizations operate with greater speed, precision, and accountability.”

Collaboration Reimagined Across Use Cases

Dayforce AI Workspace is designed to adapt to a wide range of business needs across HR, payroll, finance, and compliance. Dayforce customers will benefit from:

Compliance monitoring : Stay up to date with key regulatory changes through proactive alerts, AI-enhanced impact analysis, and shared audit trails for cross-functional teams.

: Stay up to date with key regulatory changes through proactive alerts, AI-enhanced impact analysis, and shared audit trails for cross-functional teams. Employee action plans : Turn engagement survey data into actionable 30/60/90-day plans using collaborative workspaces assisted by AI.

: Turn engagement survey data into actionable 30/60/90-day plans using collaborative workspaces assisted by AI. Performance coaching: Support managers as they prepare for performance and career conversations with AI-enabled role play, real-time transcription, and fluid coaching hand-offs.

Support managers as they prepare for performance and career conversations with AI-enabled role play, real-time transcription, and fluid coaching hand-offs. HR analysis and reporting : Build charts, dashboards, and board-ready presentations collaboratively – without switching tools.

: Build charts, dashboards, and board-ready presentations collaboratively – without switching tools. Employee milestones: Generate dynamic workspaces to guide employees through onboarding, role changes, and other key moments



Dayforce AI Workspace is purpose-built for the modern enterprise: secure, extensible, and ready to scale. Sensitive workforce data remains protected within the Dayforce platform, supporting compliance and governance while enabling leaders to act with speed and confidence. As new agents and capabilities are introduced, the workspace evolves to support a growing set of use cases, helping to establish a long-term foundation for AI-enhanced workforce management.

A Holistic AI Experience

Dayforce AI Workspace builds on the company’s broader AI experience, marking a new chapter in how people engage with work. It’s designed to make every interaction more intelligent, intuitive, and outcome-focused. Whether users talk, type, or click, they receive personalized, actionable insights that help them advance work with greater clarity and confidence.

“We’re focused on delivering AI innovation that is secure, transparent, and thoughtfully designed around people,” said Valdez. “We’re helping our customers move work forward by creating an environment where AI accelerates collaboration – bringing people, technology, and ideas together seamlessly across the moments that matter most.”

Availability

Dayforce AI Workspace will be available to new Dayforce customers beginning in 2026.

Additional Information

