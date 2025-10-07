East Asia Research Announces Asia Economics and Policy Forum (AEPF 2026)

Singapore, Singapore , Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Economics and Policy Forum (AEPF 2026), recognized as one of the best economics conferences in Asia, will convene ‘LIVE’ in Singapore and online from July 28–29, 2026, at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium.





Organized by East Asia Research and supported by the Faculty of Business and Law at the University of Saint Joseph (USJ), Macao, AEPF 2026 invites scholars, policymakers, and practitioners from around the world to engage with the conference theme:





“Green Growth, Financing, and Building a Sustainable Future.”





The Best Economics Conference for Sustainable Growth

As the world confronts climate change, energy transitions, and resource limitations, AEPF 2026 stands out as the best economics conference for those who want to explore how economics and policy can work together to achieve sustainable development.





Key issues to be discussed include:

How can finance and technology converge to drive decarbonization?

What frameworks ensure a just and inclusive green transition?

How can policy innovation and international cooperation accelerate progress toward sustainability?

This premier event provides a vibrant platform for researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to share cutting-edge insights and actionable strategies for a more resilient global economy.





Join the Movement Toward a Sustainable Future

The Asia Economics and Policy Forum 2026 encourage diverse perspectives from across disciplines of economics, sustainability, and policy studies. While we particularly encourage research at the intersection of economics and policy related to sustainability, we also welcome studies in other areas of economics, fostering an inclusive exchange of ideas.

Join this transformative event where ideas translate into impact, and theory meets real-world policy solutions.





Visit: https://aepf.ear.com.sg

Dates: 28–29 July 2026

Venue: Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore

Brochure: AEPF 2026 Brochure (PDF) https://aepf.ear.com.sg/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/AEPF-2026-Brochure.pdf





Publishing Opportunity

AEPF 2026 offers an exclusive publishing opportunity with Springer Nature under the title: Economics and Policy in Asia: Selected Papers from the Asia Economics and Policy Forum, which will publish full papers aligned with the conference theme “Green Growth, Financing, and Building a Sustainable Future.”

All accepted abstracts, regardless of topic, will be published in the official AEPF 2026 Programme & Abstract Book with ISBN, for all presenting submissions.





Networking and Collaboration Opportunities

Associations, universities, and institutes of higher learning are invited to collaborate as conference partners or set up a complimentary 6ft x 3ft display table at the event to recruit talented PhD candidates and connect with emerging researchers.





For partnership opportunities or enquiries, please contact:

anthonytan@ear.com.sg





Sponsored by:

East Asia Research and the Faculty of Business and Law, University of Saint Joseph (USJ), Macao





