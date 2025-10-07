East Asia Research Announces Asian Conference on Applied Psychology 2026 in Singapore and Online

Singapore, Singapore, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Asia Research is proud to announce that the Asian Conference on Applied Psychology (ACAP 2026) will take place from 30–31 July 2026 at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium and online. Widely regarded as one of the best psychology conferences in 2026, ACAP continues to attract global scholars, practitioners, and thought leaders dedicated to advancing applied psychology research and practice.





The conference is held with the esteemed support of the Applied Psychological Research Program, the Psychology Center for Life-Span Development and Intergeneration, the Research Unit on Disaster Psychology and Well-being at the Faculty of Psychology, Chulalongkorn University, and the Thai Psychology Association (TPA).

This year’s theme, “Mental Health and Well-being in a Diverse, Connected World,” highlights the importance of applied psychology in addressing contemporary challenges across education, workplaces, communities, and online environments.

Conference Highlights

Exploration of recent innovations in applied psychology

Discussion of emerging trends and challenges facing the field

Practical, interdisciplinary solutions emphasizing mental health and well-being

We will present one Best Paper Award to recognize outstanding research.





“ACAP is a great conference for psychology researchers and practitioners to come together, exchange ideas, and connect with one another said [Dr. Juthatip Wiwattanapnatuwong, Associate Professor in Applied Psychological Research, Faculty of Psychology, Chulalongkorn University].”





Publishing Opportunities

Authors are invited to submit full papers for inclusion in the upcoming book Applied Psychology Readings Book: Selected Papers from the Asian Conference on Applied Psychology, published with Springer Nature Pte Ltd as part of the Behavioral & Health Sciences Book Series. All proceedings will be indexed in BKCI and CPCI, ensuring broad global visibility. Accepted abstracts will also be published in the Asian Conference on Applied Psychology 2026 Programme & Abstract Book (ISBN number provided).





Join the Movement

Don’t miss this transformative event where psychology meets technology, and innovation meets opportunity. Whether you are a seasoned researcher, early-career academic, or practitioner, ACAP 2026 offers the chance to engage with one of the best psychology conferences in 2026.





Register now: https://acap.ear.com.sg





Download the brochure: ACAP 2026 Brochure (PDF) at https://acap.ear.com.sg/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/ACAP-2026-Brochure-v1.pdf





Enquiries: anthonytan@ear.com.sg





Website: https://acap.ear.com.sg





P.S. Associations and institutes of higher learning are welcome to join as conference partners or set up a complimentary 6ft × 3ft display table to connect with talented PhD candidates in attendance.





