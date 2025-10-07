reAlpha Completes Full Integration of Naamche Into Core Operations, Advancing “One reAlpha” Strategy

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced the full integration of Naamche, its previously acquired subsidiary, into the reAlpha brand and operating model. The integration reflects reAlpha’s ‘One reAlpha’ strategy, aligning its global talent, product portfolio, and culture under a single mission of empowering homebuyers through technology.

Since its acquisition in 2024, Naamche has been central to developing reAlpha’s proprietary AI solutions, including, but not limited to, Claire, the AI-powered homebuying concierge and the internal AI Loan Officer Assistant. These technologies form the foundation of reAlpha’s AI-powered, vertically integrated homebuying platform, which is designed to streamline how consumers search for homes, engage with real estate agents, secure mortgage financing, and move through the entire homebuying process.

With this integration, Naamche will no longer operate as a separate brand. Instead, the team of over 30 AI engineers, software developers, UX designers, analysts, and creative professionals are now fully embedded within reAlpha’s product and technology organization. This unified structure strengthens collaboration across geographies, and is expected to promote innovation and facilitate deployment of new AI-powered features that enhance both the customer experience and operational efficiency.

“When reAlpha acquired Naamche in 2024, we saw the potential to bring together exceptional people and a shared culture in support of our long-term mission,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. “Today, by completing Naamche’s full integration into reAlpha, we are one step closer to delivering on that vision. The full integration of Naamche into reAlpha reflects our One reAlpha strategy, uniting our teams under a single brand and culture as we seek to scale nationally.”

“The goal of this integration is to create one culture where innovation and collaboration can thrive,” said Vijay Rathna, Chief Technology Officer of reAlpha. “By uniting Naamche’s global team with reAlpha, we are fostering deeper connections across geographies and disciplines, and aim to empower our teams to achieve more together.”

The goal of the Naamche integration is to strengthen reAlpha’s ability to execute on its technology strategy, accelerate development of AI-powered products and advance full integration across the Company’s real estate, mortgage, and title services. The “One reAlpha” framework is designed to ensure that the Company’s technology, operations, and customer experience move forward together as it continues to expand across the United States.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Logozzo, its Chief Technology Officer, Vijay Rathna, or the anticipated benefits of the integration, such as the acceleration in development of AI-powered products, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings against reAlpha; reAlpha’s ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha’s ability to successfully identify and acquire companies that are complementary to its business model; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; reAlpha’s ability to reduce its manual loan processing time and manual effort of its employees through the implementation of its Loan Officer Assistant and CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha’s ability to improve data accuracy and boost engagement of its brand through its redesigned website and the integration of CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha’s ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform’s continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; reAlpha’s ability to continue attracting loan officers and maintain its relationship with its REALTOR® affiliate to expand its operations nationally; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the availability of rebates, which may be limited or restricted by state law; risks specific to AI-based technologies, including potential inaccuracies, bias, or regulatory restrictions; risks related to data privacy, including evolving laws and consumer expectations; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; the inability of reAlpha to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against reAlpha; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Cristol Rippe, Chief Marketing Officer

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations