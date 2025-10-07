Navitas Semiconductor to Report Q3 2025 Financial Results on Monday, November 3rd, 2025

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 3rd, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.

Navitas Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Monday, November 3, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Toll Free Dial-in: (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, Conference ID: 1531951

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ek9czdi.

Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.navitassemi.com/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI and data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, power-performance computing, and industrial applications. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral ®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

