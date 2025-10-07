Quick Custom Intelligence Wins Prestigious G&L Transformation Award for Chatalytics – Their Fifth Win for Industry Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in AI-driven analytics and operational intelligence, announced that it has been awarded the Gaming & Hospitality Industry Transformation Award for its groundbreaking product, Chatalytics™. Presented annually by Gaming & Leisure (G&L), the Transformation Award recognizes companies that have dramatically reshaped the technology landscape of the gaming and hospitality industry.

This marks QCI’s fifth time receiving this distinguished honor, underscoring the company’s sustained commitment to innovation and its impact on operators worldwide. Chatalytics, a generative AI-powered engine, provides casino and resort operators with an intuitive conversational interface, enabling natural language queries and actionable insights while maintaining the highest levels of data security and sovereignty.

The award was formally presented at the G&L Roundtable Awards Ceremony on Monday, October 6, 2025, at BEL-AIRE in Durango Resort.

"Winning our fifth Transformation Award is both humbling and inspiring," said Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. "Chatalytics represents a significant leap forward in empowering operators with AI-driven decision-making tools. This recognition from the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues validates our mission to deliver innovative solutions that make a meaningful difference in our industry. It’s a testament to the incredible dedication and brilliance of the QCI team."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, added, "We are deeply grateful to G&L for this incredible honor. Chatalytics represents a milestone in our journey to transform how operators harness data and AI to make smarter, faster decisions. I am thrilled for the industry to experience the power of Chatalytics firsthand and see how it will redefine operational intelligence for years to come."

Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure, praised QCI’s contributions to the industry: "The Transformation Award celebrates companies that fundamentally change how our industry operates. QCI’s Chatalytics platform has set a new standard for operational intelligence by bringing advanced AI capabilities to the casino floor in a secure, user-friendly way. Their fifth win is a clear reflection of their ongoing leadership and vision in reshaping the future of gaming and hospitality technology."

Chatalytics is part of QCI’s comprehensive enterprise platform, which is now deployed in over 300 casino resorts in North America and over 1,000 sites worldwide. By integrating data across marketing, slots, player development, and operations, QCI helps operators drive revenue, optimize resources, and create world-class guest experiences.

About Gaming & Leisure

Gaming & Leisure® (G&L) is an organization dedicated to the betterment of the gaming and hospitality industry. G&L provides influential insights, best practices and brings together leading operators and the business partners who serve them, to collaborate and shape the landscape of operations each year. For over 20 years the annual G&L Roundtable seeks to initiate meaningful change in our industry by the very people who can foster that change. The G&L Forum is a North American leadership congress on innovation, AI and cybersecurity serving as a guide post for the industry. The G&L Community’s greatest asset continues to be its dedicated leadership representing a vast majority of domestic gaming and hospitality spend, and the new terrain they carve for us all to lead well. Visit www.mygamingandleisure.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence, is a visionary leader in applied analytics and the founder of two companies delivering innovative solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. A veteran of the gaming industry, he has extensive experience implementing analytics across single and multi-property casino operations, driving measurable gains to the bottom line. Dr. Thomas has developed business intelligence tools for multi-billion-dollar casinos, transforming raw data into actionable insights. As the co-author of 14 books and over 80 published articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, as well as an inventor on dozens of patents, Dr. Thomas brings a unique 360-degree perspective of the industry—from data architecture to day-to-day casino operations. His deep expertise and visionary approach have helped shape the future of data-driven decision-making in gaming worldwide.

Contact Info:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354