Geotab Ace, the Industry’s First Generative AI Assistant, Now Available to Fleets in Australia





SYDNEY, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc . (“Geotab”), the global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced the official launch of Geotab Ace for all customers across Australia. Following its successful global debut, the industry’s first fully integrated generative AI assistant is now available in the MyGeotab platform to help local fleets boost productivity and efficiency.

Australian fleets face increasing operational pressures, from rising fuel costs and driver shortages to complex safety regulations and ambitious sustainability commitments. Geotab Ace helps simplify these challenges by providing trusted insights in natural language, making it easier for operators to make data-driven decisions.

Global demand for connected vehicle data and trusted insights continues to grow. Geotab Ace helps distill billions of data points daily, simplifying insights while democratising and streamlining access to information.

“Geotab Ace marks an exciting step forward for fleet operators in Australia. By combining trusted data with the intuitive simplicity of conversational AI, we’re helping customers overcome local challenges, unlock new efficiencies, and accelerate progress toward safer, smarter, and more sustainable transport operations,” said Chris Martin, Senior Manager, Solutions Engineering - APAC, Geotab.

Geotab Ace boasts access to an expansive array of data, including predictive safety analytics, predictive maintenance, trip data, zone activity, electric vehicle statistics, exception events, GPS tracking, and more. This allows it to provide nuanced answers to a broader range of complex questions while remembering past interactions to improve future responses. It is also able to provide personalised answers tailored to your business in the context of how your fleet has been configured in MyGeotab. The tool also provides a thorough explanation of its interpretation of the question and deconstructs the query into natural language that is easy to understand. Geotab Ace is built on privacy-by-design principles and keeps all customer telematics data within Geotab’s environment, never shared with any Large Language Model (LLM).

Processing over 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million connected vehicles, Geotab is a trusted leader in transforming the magnitude of data into actionable insights. Geotab's position as an industry trailblazer is reinforced by its large, dedicated data science team, focusing specifically on data and artificial intelligence, with a reach extending across 160 countries. The company's depth of expertise and global scale enables it to develop robust AI models, unlocking unmatched value and efficiency for customers around the world.

To learn more about Geotab Ace in Australia, visit: www.geotab.com/au/ace

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/au and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

