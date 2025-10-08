DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of AppFolio, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at AppFolio, Inc. AppFolio learned of a data breach on or about August 22, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio is a Santa Barbara tech company offering cloud-based software for property management.

What happened?

On or around August 22, 2025, AppFolio became aware of a security breach involving Salesloft, one of its third-party vendors. Upon learning of the incident, AppFolio promptly deactivated all Salesloft integrations and initiated an investigation. The data breach affected numerous organizations and involved unauthorized access to AppFolio’s CRM system between August 8 and August 18, 2025.

Investigators have determined that the unauthorized party submitted requests to extract data from the CRM, targeting a specific location that stored sensitive personal information. The compromised data may have included individuals’ names and Social Security numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

To protect yourself against identity theft and fraud, regularly review your account statements and monitor your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

If you receive a notification letter, consider discussing your rights with a lawyer to learn more about the legal remedies available to individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the AppFolio data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.