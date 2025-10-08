ATI Selects Mica Dolan as Chief Executive Officer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology International (ATI), the nation’s leader in R&D collaboration management and curator of the largest private sector innovation ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Mica Dolan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective December 1st. Ms. Dolan succeeds Julia Martin, who will retire following a successful transition period.

Ms. Dolan currently serves as ATI’s President & COO and previously held other executive and senior operations positions. With more than 20 years of experience leading flexible R&D acquisition solutions for government and industry, Ms. Dolan brings a strong track record of strategic growth, operational excellence, and innovation.

Julia Martin, who prior to being named CEO served as ATI’s Chief Financial Officer, led ATI during a pivotal time in its history and has played a critical role in skillfully guiding ATI through organizational enhancements foundational to future success.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Julia for her dedicated service and leadership at ATI over more than twenty-five years. Julia’s contributions have left a lasting mark on ATI, and she is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and passionate executives in our industry. The Board and I extend our best wishes for a joyful, fulfilling and well-earned retirement,” stated Chris Van Metre, Chair of the Board. “We are pleased to welcome Mica as ATI’s new President and CEO. Her extensive experience, business expertise and strategic vision make her well-suited to lead ATI into its next phase of growth.”

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation’s most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies.

