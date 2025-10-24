Advanced Technology International Welcomes Dr. Steven Walker to Board of Directors

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology International (ATI), the nation’s leader in R&D collaboration management and curator of the largest private sector innovation ecosystem, announced the appointment of Dr. Steven Walker to its Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2025.

Dr. Walker holds a Ph.D. and B.S. in aerospace engineering from the University of Notre Dame and an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Dayton. Most recently, Dr. Walker served as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he was responsible for the corporation’s technology strategy, internal research and development investments, and corporate as well as international laboratories. Dr. Walker is a member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) and a Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). Prior to joining Lockheed, he spent over 30 years in government serving in a variety of roles focused on breakthrough technologies and capabilities for national security, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Science, Technology and Engineering and culminating as the Director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Dr. Walker joins a dynamic board at a time of exciting momentum for the company. He will support strategic initiatives centered on delivering more innovative solutions to Government customers. “Adding such an esteemed and well-respected leader from both industry and Government to our team will be a difference-maker for ATI,” stated Chris Van Metre, Chairman of the Board. “We look forward to the strategic insights and guidance I know Dr. Walker will offer our entire team.”

“We are living in a time of unprecedented technological change and whomever understands and harnesses that change faster, wins,” said Dr. Walker. “I’m excited to join ATI’s Board because they have a collaboration model, and more importantly, a proven track record of accelerating technology development for a diverse set of US government customers.”

Please direct any media inquiries to Paul Dudley, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Communications, ATI (Paul.Dudley@ati.org).

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation’s most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. To learn more, visit www.ati.org or follow us on LinkedIn.