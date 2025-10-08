Applied Food Sciences and OleoLive Partner to Launch Oligen®

Kerrville, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Food Sciences, Inc. (AFS), a leading innovator in functional ingredients, announces an exclusive partnership with OleoLive, Inc. to bring a novel, high-quality olive extract ingredient, Oligen® , to the global nutrition market. This strategic alliance combines AFS' expertise in market development and formulation with OleoLive’s proprietary and patented extraction technology to provide a premium, USA-based solution for brands seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for science-backed longevity and mobility ingredients.

Oligen® is the initial ingredient to emerge from this exclusive partnership, designed to capture the powerful benefits of olive polyphenols in a highly concentrated and bioavailable format.

“EVOO has long been celebrated as a symbol of vitality and health, yet the key actives, oleocanthal and oleacein, are present only in trace amounts,” said Kiley Grant, CEO at OleoLive. “Oligen® unlocks these rare compounds at scale, delivering purity, consistency, and performance never before possible. Partnering with Applied Food Sciences ensures we launch this ingredient with the strength of both innovation and market expertise, guided by our shared commitment to quality and a vision of making these unique polyphenols more accessible than ever before.”

"We are incredibly excited to partner with OleoLive to introduce Oligen® to the nutrition space," said Chris Fields, Chief Science Officer at Applied Food Sciences. "What sets this partnership and ingredient apart is the patented process behind it, which allows us to deliver a superior product with a focus on quality, purity, and most importantly, efficacy. With its USA-based processing, we can ensure a stable, secure, and reliable supply chain, which enables AFS to confidently deliver on the growing demand in today’s supply-sensitive market."

The patented processing technology focuses on standardizing Oligen® to two key active polyphenolic compounds, oleocanthal and oleacein, which contribute to a host of functional benefits. As effective COX-2 inhibitors, Oligen® is ideal for promoting joint health by supporting a healthy inflammatory response. Oleocanthal and oleacein also have benefits for heart health and longevity, making Oligen® an attractive ingredient for healthy aging formulas. With its fast onset and high bioavailability, Oligen® has an advantage over other botanical ingredients as it delivers rapid results without requiring expensive enhancers or specialty delivery systems.

About Applied Food Sciences: Applied Food Sciences, Inc. (AFS) is a leader in the development and marketing of innovative, functional ingredients for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries. Based in Kerrville, Texas, AFS specializes in creating science-backed, clean-label solutions that support a wide range of health and wellness applications.

About OleoLive: OleoLive, Inc. is a pioneer in advancing the extraction of high-quality, polyphenol-rich ingredients from the olive plant in olive-derived extracts. With a focus on sustainable and proprietary extraction techniques, OleoLive is committed to providing premium, natural ingredients that harness the full health potential of the olive fruit.

To learn more about Oligen® and inform your R&D team about this new ingredient for joint care and healthy aging, inquire at AppliedFoods.com/Oligen . Attendees visiting SupplySide Global can visit AFS for product demonstrations and samples at Booth #5730 on October 29–30, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

