Applied Food Sciences Partners with Dempsey Corporation to Accelerate Distribution of Innovative Functional Ingredients in Canada

Kerrville, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Food Sciences, Inc. (AFS), a leading innovator in functional, science-backed ingredients, today announced a new strategic distribution partnership with Dempsey Corporation, a premier provider of distribution and solutions expertise in the Canadian market.

This partnership is specifically focused on increasing the market reach of AFS’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative ingredients, including its popular organic caffeine (PurCaf®) and functional mushroom extracts (MycoThrive™) line, across the growing Canadian food, beverage, and supplement industries.

Canadian consumers are driving demand for clean-label, functional products, and this partnership positions AFS to meet that demand directly by leveraging Dempsey’s established reputation, excellent customer care, and robust distribution network across Canada.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dempsey Corporation to finally provide dedicated, localized support to our Canadian customers,” said Brian Happel, the National Sales Manager of Applied Food Sciences. “Dempsey's deep understanding of the Canadian market, combined with their commitment to excellence in distribution, makes them the ideal partner to expand the availability of our functional and clean-label solutions across the North.”

Benjamin Dempsey, CEO of Dempsey Corporation, added, “Applied Food Sciences’ commitment to science, innovation, and social responsibility perfectly aligns with Dempsey’s mission to bring the highest quality solutions to our clients. This venture significantly strengthens our functional food ingredient offering, allowing us to deliver cutting-edge products that Canadian manufacturers need to formulate the next generation of consumer goods.”

The partnership is effective immediately, providing Canadian manufacturers with direct access to AFS' full product line, including its signature energy, functional flavor, and nutritional active ingredients.

About Applied Food Sciences (AFS) — Applied Food Sciences, Inc. (AFS) is an innovative ingredient supplier specializing in the research and manufacturing of functional and clean-label extracts for the food, beverage, and supplement industries. Driven by science and social responsibility, AFS focuses on meaningful sourcing and technological advancements to deliver ingredients such as PurCaf® organic caffeine, CelluThrive™ glucarate for detox, and the MycoThrive™ line of functional mushrooms.

About Dempsey Corporation — Since 1954, Dempsey Corporation has been a family-owned business centered around solutions expertise and product distribution. With core divisions across the food, beauty, and industrial markets, Dempsey prides itself on offering a tailored level of service that meets the unique needs of its clients. Headquartered in Canada, Dempsey is committed to being the best distribution partner for both suppliers and customers.

