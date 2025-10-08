Milepost Raises SEK 600 Million from Obligo Investment Management

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost AB, a Swedish EV-charging operator, has raised SEK 600 million from Obligo Investment Management and existing shareholders. The investment will fuel Milepost’s expansion of everyday EV-charging infrastructure across Sweden, ensuring apartment dwellers and city residents have the same convenient access to charging as single-home owners.

Since 2022, Milepost has deployed more than 500 charge points across 25+ Swedish cities, working in close partnership with municipalities and real estate owners. The company’s turnkey model - covering financing, deployment, operations, and maintenance - offers municipalities a no-cost solution for expanding public charging infrastructure, while enabling property owners to meet new regulatory requirements. Milepost’s growth strategy is driven both by new installations and the acquisition of networks previously operated by municipalities and utilities.

Jörgen Lantto, CEO of Milepost, said:

“With Obligo as a long-term partner, we are ready to scale everyday charging across Sweden and beyond. Our mission is simple: make EV-charging as easy for people in apartments as it is for homeowners.”

Knut Bringedal, CIO of Obligo Investment Management and incoming Chairman of Milepost, added:

“Transport is responsible for a third of Sweden’s CO₂ emissions. EV-charging infrastructure is the backbone of electrification, and Milepost has built an outstanding model to deliver it. We are excited to support Milepost in combining climate impact with strong, sustainable growth.”

Milepost was advised by Arctic Securities and LW Advisory, while Obligo was advised by Mannheimer Swartling.

About Obligo Investment Management

Obligo Investment Management is an independent, Oslo-based investment manager with a strong Nordic presence. The firm focuses on real assets and sustainable infrastructure, partnering with innovative companies driving the green transition. Obligo is dedicated to delivering long-term value for institutional investors while contributing to measurable environmental impact.

About Milepost

Milepost develops and operates EV-charging solutions in partnership with municipalities and property owners. Its charge points are available across Sweden, enabling drivers to charge where they live, work, or visit. Milepost is backed by Obligo Investment Management and its management team.

