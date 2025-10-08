LUKE Taps Major General Thomas Solhjem to Chair Newly Established Advisory Board to Guide Efforts to Help America’s Heroes Flourish

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUKE Holdings, Inc. (“LUKE”), a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government and a national partner in advancing human flourishing, has announced that Major General (Ret.) Thomas Solhjem, the former Chief of Chaplains for the United States Army, will serve as chair of its newly established Advisory Board. The Board will guide LUKE’s growing nationwide effort to help America’s heroes flourish.

Human flourishing has been recognized as a national standard for well-being and an urgent imperative for those who serve. The recognition that body, mind, and spirit are inseparable in human health is not simply a concept; it is a truth lived out daily in the lives of our nation’s heroes.

“General Solhjem has spent his life helping Soldiers build strength that endures beyond the battlefield,” said John Sanders, CEO of LUKE. “His leadership shaped how our military understands spiritual readiness, and that same principle sits at the heart of what we are building at LUKE. We believe true human flourishing requires care that reaches the whole person, and that is what we are advancing for those who protect and serve our nation.”

From enlisting as a Soldier in the 1970s to becoming the Army’s senior chaplain, General Solhjem served faithfully for nearly five decades in some of the military’s most elite units, including Airborne, Ranger, and Special Operations commands. His five years in combat and the honors he received, including four Bronze Stars and the Combat Action Badge, reflect not only his service but his deep commitment to caring for Soldiers and their families under the most demanding conditions.

“As a chaplain, I witnessed firsthand that healing must touch the whole person, body, mind, and spirit,” said General Solhjem. “What LUKE is building is more than a program, it is a lifeline. We are facing a national crisis of resilience, and I believe faith-informed care combined with professional expertise can help restore hope, rebuild strength, and allow our Soldiers, veterans, and first responders and their families to truly flourish. I feel blessed to continue this calling alongside LUKE.”

LUKE is building networks and partnerships so that veterans, warfighters, and first responders can access care that is personal, trusted, and close to home. Achieving this will require more than just clinical services. It will take professional care working in concert with the trusted networks people turn to first, including churches and community organizations. Through its partnership with the American Association of Christian Counselors, LUKE is equipping coaches, clinicians, chaplains, and churches with evidence-informed, faith-integrated training and content designed to strengthen care nationwide.

LUKE has launched a Human Flourishing page on its website, offering a starting point for organizations ready to join in this effort: https://lukestaffing.com/humanflourishing/.

About LUKE

LUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. The company has employed more than 15,000 healthcare professionals and supported care for millions of Americans, with expertise in filling some of the nation’s most difficult-to-staff positions. With nearly three decades of experience dedicated to federal service, LUKE provides the scale and reliability to recruit, credential, and manage medical professionals, caregivers, and service specialists in support of mission-critical healthcare needs. https://lukestaffing.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b78f250d-b7f0-4627-b1a5-9e3451a507d5