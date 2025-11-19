LUKE and Asset Health Forge National Partnership to Advance Human Flourishing for America’s Heroes

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUKE Holdings, Inc. (“LUKE”), a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the United States Government, today announced a strategic partnership with Asset Health, a leading provider of whole person health and wellness technology and services, to expand support for veterans, warfighters, first responders, and their families.

This partnership builds on LUKE’s role as a founding partner of the Human Flourishing Alliance with the American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC), the nation’s largest Christian counseling organization. Working within that Alliance, LUKE and Asset Health are aligning clinical excellence, faith informed care, and outcomes-based analytics to strengthen resilience and long-term wellbeing for those who serve and those who have served.

LUKE will integrate Asset Health’s technology platform and analytics with its human flourishing model to help federal agencies pair clinically excellent care with rigorous, real-time insight. Together, LUKE and Asset Health will apply the science of human flourishing in ways designed to help individuals build competence, confidence, and conviction as they pursue their health goals, while giving leaders the data they need to understand impact across units, facilities, and systems. For federal partners, this offers a practical way to advance whole person care that is clinically strong, accountable, and scalable within their missions.

“For our federal partners, clinical excellence is nonnegotiable,” said John Sanders, CEO of LUKE. “We owe our nation’s heroes care that meets the highest medical standards while bringing hope. Faith provides that hope and is often the only force strong enough to break cycles of isolation, despair, and self-harm. By combining LUKE’s human flourishing work with Asset Health’s measurement capabilities and the networks AACC convenes, we are bringing coaches, clinicians, chaplains, and compassionate care together in a model our federal customers can trust, measure, and scale within their missions.”

“Our mission is to empower the best health, wellness, and wellbeing of the whole person to flourish. We are excited to join LUKE in this noble effort to serve our many heroes. Human Flourishing represents a transformative opportunity to improve wellbeing and resilience,” said David E. Wilson, CEO of Asset Health. “Together with LUKE, we will deliver programming, technology, coaching, and clinical care that not only supports the individuals we care for but also builds stronger families and communities.”

Through its partnerships with AACC and Asset Health, LUKE is working to equip coaches, clinicians, and chaplains with evidence informed, faith integrated training and content so that compassionate care reaches people where they live, work, and worship. The Human Flourishing Alliance, convened by AACC, provides the shared framework for this work. AACC extends trusted networks in military, veteran, and first responder communities, and Asset Health measures results against validated flourishing benchmarks so that coaches, clinicians, chaplains, and compassionate care stay aligned in support that is both effective and accountable.

Human flourishing, a whole person framework that looks at health, purpose, relationships, and spiritual life together, has been recognized as a national standard for wellbeing and offers a practical way to strengthen resilience, behavioral health, and overall quality of life. Within that framework, LUKE’s broader human flourishing initiative and this partnership with Asset Health, in alignment with the Human Flourishing Alliance, support federal agencies in implementing a tiered continuum of care that ranges from coaches, clinicians, chaplains, and other lay caregivers to licensed counselors, psychologists, and psychiatrists. That continuum is designed so that compassionate care is delivered at the right level, at the right time, and long-term outcomes improve in ways that can be trusted, measured, and scaled within their missions.

About LUKE

LUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. The company has employed more than 15,000 healthcare professionals and supported care for millions of Americans, with expertise in filling some of the nation’s most difficult to staff positions. With nearly three decades of experience dedicated to federal service, LUKE provides the scale and reliability to recruit, credential, and manage medical professionals, caregivers, and service specialists in support of mission critical healthcare needs. https://www.lukestaffing.com/.

About Asset Health

Asset Health is a transformative, results focused, fully integrated, end-to-end, health and wellness service and technology solution centered on the best health, wellness, and wellbeing of the whole person to flourish. Asset Health measures personal health state, nature, and strengths. Through the Flourishing Lab @ Asset Health, powered by the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard University, Asset Health actively applies the science of human flourishing. Asset Health strategically partners with their clients: employers, health plans, health systems, physicians, providers, ecosystem partners, and communities to deliver real, sustainable, and transformative results. https://www.assethealth.com