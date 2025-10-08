Heroes on the Water Invites Donor-Advised Fund Supporters to Champion Outdoor Healing

Allen, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water (HOW), a nonprofit dedicated to providing wellness and community to veterans, first responders, and their families through kayak fishing and outdoor recreation, today announced that it now accepts gifts through Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs). This addition provides supporters a flexible and tax-efficient way to help advance the organization’s mission of healing on the water.

A Donor-Advised Fund allows individuals, families, and companies to manage charitable giving from one account while potentially reducing tax burden and planning gifts on a personalized timeline. For HOW supporters, DAF contributions provide reliable funding that powers outdoor therapeutic programs proven to reduce stress, promote healing, and strengthen family connections.

“Kayak fishing is a great way to decompress. We work with veterans, first responders and their families. Getting the families out is also important so we can provide a healing experience for everyone,” said Michael Libertini, Law Enforcement Officer and HOW Chapter Coordinator.

How to Recommend a DAF Grant to Heroes on the Water

Contribute to your DAF at Fidelity, Vanguard, DAFGiving360 (formerly Schwab Charitable), Bank of America, a community foundation, or another sponsor.

Log in to your DAF account and select “Recommend a Grant.”

Enter Heroes on the Water’s information:

Legal Name: Heroes on the Water

EIN: 13-436778

Mailing Address: 101C N. Greenville Ave., #55, Allen, TX 75002

Designate your gift for general support or a specific program.

Submit your recommendation and notify HOW so the team can properly acknowledge your gift.

Why Give Through a DAF

Simplicity: Manage giving from one account.

Tax efficiency: Potential immediate deduction when contributing to your DAF.

Legacy: Create a lasting impact year after year.

Control: Support HOW on the timeline that works for you.

“Donor-Advised Funds give our supporters another meaningful, tax-smart way to make a difference,” said Laura Lindsey, Development Director at Heroes on the Water. “Whether you’re an individual, family, or organization, a DAF gift directly fuels our mission to bring healing through time spent on the water.”

What Your Support Powers

Outdoor therapeutic programs that help veterans, first responders, and families reduce stress, heal from trauma, and reconnect.

Reliable funding that keeps programs equipped, staffed, and operating safely.

Learn more at: https://heroesonthewater.org/daf/

ABOUT HEROES ON THE WATER

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that helps veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their families reconnect and heal through kayak fishing and outdoor recreation. Backed by our Operation Early Impact Study showing significant improvements in mental health, stress reduction, and overall well-being - our approach delivers real results. We provide support through two core programs: our Volunteer-Led Chapters, offering community-based kayak fishing nationwide, and our Therapeutic Programs, which partner with VA and DoD facilities to serve veterans and active-duty military in treatment. All programs are provided at no cost to participants, giving our heroes a space to decompress, reconnect, and reclaim hope.

HeroesontheWater.org | Operation Early Impact Study | Success Stories

