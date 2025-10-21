Heroes on the Water Launches “11 Days of Supporting Our Veterans” Campaign Ahead of Veterans Day

Allen, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Heroes on the Water launches its 2025 Veterans Day Campaign: “11 Days of Supporting Our Veterans,” a nationwide initiative that runs from November 1 to 11 and invites Americans to take meaningful, daily actions to honor, support, and connect with our nation’s heroes.

For 11 days leading up to Veterans Day, the campaign will spotlight simple ways to give back, from expressing gratitude and learning how outdoor therapy heals, to connecting locally and supporting families who serve alongside their loved ones. Each day carries an action to foster healing, awareness, and gratitude for veterans and first responders across the country.

“Veterans Day is more than one moment of thanks - it’s an opportunity to build lasting support for those who’ve served,” said Heroes on the Water Development Director, Laura Lindsey. “Through this campaign, we’re inviting everyone to take part in a journey of gratitude that reminds our veterans they are seen, valued, and never forgotten.”

Each day of the campaign highlights a specific focus:

Nov. 1: Start with Gratitude – Share why Veterans Day matters to you

Nov. 2: Healing Through Connection – Learn how veterans heal together

Nov. 3: Find Your Chapter – Connect locally

Nov. 4: Share the Mission – Spread the word and help others understand

Nov. 5: Meet the Mission – Read veteran stories of resilience and healing

Nov. 6: Support Families Too – Honor the families who serve alongside

Nov. 7: Volunteer Spirit – Explore volunteer opportunities

Nov. 8: Healing Doesn’t Always Happen in a Clinic – See proven results

Nov. 9: Recovery – How therapeutic programs helps veterans recover

Nov. 10: Tomorrow, We Celebrate Them All. Today, Honor One.

Nov. 11: Veterans Day – Thank a Veteran, carry gratitude forward

“Every story of healing begins with someone who cares enough to act,” added Laura. “Whether you share a message, volunteer, or make a gift, your involvement helps ensure our heroes continue to heal and thrive.”

For more information, to participate in daily actions, or to join the Honor Circle, visit https://heroesonthewater.org/veterans-day-2025/

ABOUT HEROES ON THE WATER

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that helps active-duty military, veterans, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their families reconnect and heal through kayak fishing and outdoor recreation. Backed by our Operation Early Impact Study showing significant improvements in mental health, stress reduction, and overall well-being – our approach delivers real results. We provide support through two core programs: our Volunteer-Led Chapters, offering community-based kayak fishing nationwide, and our Therapeutic Programs, which partner with VA and DoD facilities to serve veterans and active-duty military in treatment. All programs are provided at no cost to participants, giving heroes a space to decompress, reconnect, and reclaim hope.

HeroesontheWater.org | Operation Early Impact Study | Success Stories

