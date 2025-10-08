Body Energy Club Expands to North Vancouver with First Location at Former Victoria’s Health — “Homecoming Party” October 25 with $5,000 in Prizes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Energy Club (BEC), the leading Canadian wellness brand known for its premium smoothies, nutritional supplements, and healthy grab-and-go meals, is proud to announce the Homecoming Party of its newly converted location in North Vancouver, continuing its steady expansion to bring accessible health and nutrition to communities in Canada and the United States.

This launch is significant as the site—formerly Victoria’s Health, a trusted staple in the community for 12 years—has been fully reimagined into North Vancouver’s first-ever Body Energy Club. The refreshed store now delivers the full BEC experience seven days a week, anchored by the brand’s signature smoothie bar at its heart.

“We’re so proud to welcome Hassan and Mohsen Rahimi into the BEC family,” says Dominick Tousignant, Founder and Owner of Body Energy Club. “Their deep connection to the active North Van community, combined with their operational expertise, makes them the ideal partners to grow our presence on the North Shore.”

To celebrate, the BEC Lonsdale team will host a Homecoming Party on Saturday, October 25, featuring Hot Wax DJ & Photobooth, and local supplement vendors—plus $5,000 in prizes, exclusive promotions, product sampling, and giveaways—bringing the community together for a can’t-miss celebration.

This opening marks a major step in BEC’s strategic growth plan, with three more stores set to launch before the end of 2025 and additional locations to follow in 2026, further strengthening the brand’s reach in Canada and the United States.

Founded in 2002 in a cozy 500-square-foot space on Davie Street in downtown Vancouver, Body Energy Club has grown into a leading wellness destination with locations across the Greater Vancouver Area, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Offering nutrient-rich smoothies and bowls, cold-pressed juices, supplements, and healthy meals, BEC serves everyone—from elite athletes to everyday wellness seekers and families—with the belief that optimal health should be accessible to all. Customers can shop in-store, order online across Canada, or use the BEC app for convenient pickup and delivery.

