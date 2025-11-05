Body Energy Club Unveils New Mobile App, Blending Convenience with Wellness and Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Energy Club (BEC), the Vancouver-born wellness retailer and smoothie bar with a footprint in Los Angeles and Chicago, announces the official launch of its new custom-built and cutting-edge mobile app — a digital milestone designed to simplify healthy living and support the brand’s growing franchise network.

Now available on iOS and Android, the app helps customers save time, discover new products, and stay connected with their favourite BEC locations. It combines the ease of ordering with personalized engagement, reflecting BEC’s mission to make everyday wellness more accessible.

Key Features:

Smart Ordering – Order ahead favorite smoothies, foods, or supplements, and schedule pickups or deliveries from any participating BEC location in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.



– Order ahead favorite smoothies, foods, or supplements, and schedule pickups or deliveries from any participating BEC location in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. Effortless Reordering – Instantly reorder favourite smoothies, meals, or supplements with one tap.



– Instantly reorder favourite smoothies, meals, or supplements with one tap. Real-Time Health Product Discovery – Enjoy in-app promotions and seasonal launches aligned with shoppers’ wellness goals.



– Enjoy in-app promotions and seasonal launches aligned with shoppers’ wellness goals. Unified Reward Account – Access loyalty points, digital coupons, payment options, and order history all in one place (web, app, in-store).



– Access loyalty points, digital coupons, payment options, and order history all in one place (web, app, in-store). Streamlined Navigation – Easy search, tag, connect with friendly store members, and find everything from açai bowls to creatine and vegan protein.



“The launch of our new app is a critical step in evolving the BEC experience for today’s consumer—while also reinforcing the value of our franchise model,” said Dominick Tousignant, Founder and CEO. “By integrating smart tech and personalized engagement, we’re building an ecosystem that supports loyalty, convenience, and scalable success across all locations.”

Designed for Today’s Health-Conscious, Time-Constrained Customer

Built for gym-goers, wellness enthusiasts, and busy professionals, the BEC app allows customers to engage on their own terms. From quick reorders to location-based recommendations, it fits naturally into everyday wellness routines while giving franchise partners valuable insights to enhance engagement and operations.

Scalable Growth, Powered by Digital Innovation

This digital rollout reflects BEC’s broader growth strategy and commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term franchise support. With more than 23 locations across North America and new openings planned in early 2026, Body Energy Club continues to expand its mission of making health simple, convenient, and community-driven.

Download the BEC App on iOS or Google Play / Android today.

About Body Energy Club:

Founded in 2002 in a cozy 500-square-foot space on Davie Street in downtown Vancouver, Body Energy Club has grown into a leading wellness destination with locations across the Greater Vancouver Area, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Offering nutrient-rich smoothies and bowls, cold-pressed juices, supplements, and healthy meals, BEC serves everyone—from elite athletes to everyday wellness seekers and families—with the belief that optimal health should be accessible to all. Customers can shop in-store, order online across Canada, or use the BEC app for convenient pickup and delivery.

